Atlas Restaurant Group to Open Japanese Izakaya in Baltimore's Harbor East

Atlas Restaurant Group unveils plans to open a Japanese izakaya in Baltimore's historic Harbor East neighborhood. The new dining concept will be nestled within the iconic E.J. Codd Co. building, offering an immersive dining experience with a rich menu of Japanese small dishes and an extensive drink selection.

Advertisment

A Fusion of History and Modernity

Baltimore's historic Harbor East district will soon welcome a new Japanese izakaya concept by Atlas Restaurant Group. Set in the historic E.J. Codd Co. building at 700 S. Caroline St., the upcoming restaurant will feature a unique blend of traditional Japanese dishes and a contemporary atmosphere.

An Immersive Dining Experience

Advertisment

The 50-seat izakaya aims to provide a moderately-priced dining experience, focusing on Japanese small dishes and an extensive drink menu. Handcrafted cocktails, Japanese sake, and beers will be among the offerings, promising an authentic taste of Japanese culture.

Chef Timur Fazilov, who heads the kitchen at Azumi, another Japanese concept by Atlas, will design the menu. Fazilov brings his expertise and passion for Japanese cuisine to create an unforgettable dining experience.

Expanding Horizons in Harbor East

Advertisment

The new izakaya will be open seven days a week for dinner and offer live entertainment. It will be a more affordable dining option compared to Azumi, making it accessible to a wider audience.

The restaurant will be connected to another upcoming 120-seat restaurant in the same building, creating a multi-concept, layered dining experience for guests. This expansion is part of Atlas Restaurant Group's continued growth in the Harbor East area.

The historic E.J. Codd building previously housed Pazo and Bar Vasquez, two Foreman Wolf restaurants. The building will also become home to Atlas' new headquarters.

The much-anticipated izakaya is set to open its doors in late 2024. With its unique fusion of tradition and modernity, it aims to captivate diners and contribute to the vibrant cultural landscape of Baltimore's Harbor East district.