Atlantic City Boardwalk Prepares for 36th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade: Open Containers, 70,000 Attendees Expected

Fans of parades, green attire, and outdoor festivities are in for a treat as Atlantic City gears up for its 36th annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Set to take over the iconic boardwalk, the event promises a blend of tradition and lively entertainment suitable for all ages. With over 120 groups, attendees are eagerly anticipating what's touted to be a record-breaking gathering.

Event Highlights and Logistics

Slated to begin at 1 pm near Ocean Casino and stretch to Albany Avenue, the parade route covers approximately two miles of the scenic Atlantic City Boardwalk. Despite the length, organizers assure a brisk pace, estimating the festivities to last around three hours, come rain or shine. Essential amenities, including public restrooms at strategic locations and ample parking throughout the city, address convenience concerns, ensuring a smooth experience for the estimated 70,000 participants.

Community Engagement and Expectations

Community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with social media buzzing in anticipation. The allowance of open containers along the boardwalk, a highlight for many, sets the stage for a relaxed and festive atmosphere. Local businesses, from restaurants to casinos, are gearing up for the influx of visitors, offering special deals and themed merchandise to commemorate the occasion. This year's parade not only celebrates Irish heritage but also Atlantic City's vibrant community spirit.

Looking Forward

As the big day approaches, all eyes are on the weather forecast, with hopes for clear skies to complement the cold green beer. Organizers remain optimistic, their efforts reflective of a deep commitment to creating memorable experiences for locals and visitors alike. With such a diverse array of participants and attractions, this year's St. Patrick's Day parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk is poised to be an unforgettable celebration of culture, community, and springtime revelry.