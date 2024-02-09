Atlanta's Valentine's Day Extravaganza: Love-Filled Events for a Magical Celebration

This Valentine's Day, Atlanta is pulling out all the stops to make the city shimmer with love and excitement. From Shake Shack's exclusive 'Love Shack Dinner Series' to a charming art-filled evening at Illuminarium After Dark, residents and visitors alike are in for a treat. Here's a rundown of the enchanting events Atlanta has in store for celebrating the season of love.

Advertisment

Atlanta's Love-filled Itinerary

1. ATL Collective Presents Sade's Greatest Hits

Immerse yourself in the soothing sounds of Sade, as ATL Collective performs her greatest hits in two captivating shows. Grab your tickets and prepare to be serenaded by timeless love songs.

2. Atlanta Valentine's Day Charity Run

Lace up your running shoes for a good cause! Join the Atlanta Valentine's Day Charity Run, benefiting the Children's Tumor Foundation, and let the spirit of love fuel your stride.

Advertisment

3. Illuminarium After Dark: Georgia O'Keeffe

Experience a virtual garden of delights as Illuminarium After Dark presents Georgia O'Keeffe's breathtaking art. This romantic event offers couples an unforgettable journey through the world of one of America's most cherished artists.

4. Bob Ross Painting Event

Unleash your inner artist at the Dunwoody Nature Center's Bob Ross painting event. Channel your love for the natural world and create your own masterpiece alongside your significant other.

5. Free Wedding Ceremonies at Fulton County Courthouse

For those ready to take the ultimate leap, Fulton County Courthouse is offering free wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day. Make this special day truly unforgettable by tying the knot in the heart of Atlanta.

Advertisment

6. Orchid Daze at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Be swept away by the beauty of Orchid Daze at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Stroll hand-in-hand through a mesmerizing display of thousands of vibrant, exotic orchids.

7. Four-Course French Dinner at Brassica

Savor a delectable four-course French dinner at Brassica, perfect for a romantic night out. Indulge in the sumptuous flavors of France while basking in the ambiance of Atlanta's culinary scene.

8. Group Wedding by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Celebrate love and unity by joining Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens for a group wedding ceremony. Share the joy of matrimony with other Atlanta sweethearts in this heartwarming event.

9. Sweetheart Valentine's Dance by Brookhaven Park and Recreation

Dance the night away at the Sweetheart Valentine's Dance, hosted by Brookhaven Park and Recreation. Swing, sway, and twirl to the rhythm of live music with your beloved.

Valentine's Day isn't just for couples; it's a celebration of all forms of love. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is hosting a Lights of Love event, where staff, volunteers, and families will shine flashlights to patients in hospital rooms. This touching display of solidarity reminds us that love transcends boundaries and illuminates even the darkest corners.