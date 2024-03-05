ASU's Elder-in-Residence Program: Fostering Indigenous Student Success and Community

On a seemingly ordinary day at Arizona State University's Downtown Phoenix campus, Madison Billy and Nizhoni James experienced an emotional connection to their heritage through an elder-led discussion circle. The new universitywide elder-in-residence program aims to ease the college experience for Native students by fostering a sense of belonging and promoting academic success.

Creating a Home Away from Home

The elder-in-residence initiative, launched in fall 2022 by ASU's American Indian Student Support Services, addresses the unique challenges Indigenous students face in a major university setting. By hiring Native American elders as counselors and advisors, the program seeks to bridge the gap between students' cultures and their academic environments. Jacob Moore, vice president and special advisor to the president on American Indian affairs, emphasizes the program's role in affirming Indigenous identity and raising cultural awareness among university staff and faculty.

Impact on Students' Lives

Janelle Allen, an elder-in-residence at the Downtown Phoenix and West campuses, describes her position as a "dream job" that allows her to continue her father's legacy of advocating for education within Native communities. Allen, alongside other elders in the program, provides a nurturing presence, offering guidance, wisdom, and support to Indigenous students navigating their college journeys. Students like Madison Billy and Amber Means have found solace and guidance in their interactions with the elders, highlighting the immediate positive impact of the program on their academic and personal lives.

Building Connection and Community

Aside from academic support, the elder-in-residence program emphasizes the importance of creating a culturally aware space where Indigenous students can find a sense of community. By integrating Indigenous ways of knowing and being into their college experience, students like Marcil Roanhorse have discovered a "home away from home" on campus. The program not only assists students in overcoming homesickness and cultural incongruities but also empowers them to succeed academically and contribute to their communities.

As the elder-in-residence program continues to evolve, its impact on Indigenous students at ASU is undeniable. By fostering a welcoming and understanding environment, the initiative is paving the way for greater success and well-being among Native students, ensuring that they have the support and resources needed to thrive in their academic pursuits and beyond.