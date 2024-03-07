Astrology-Themed Sober Bar Solar Intentions to Open, Shaping Chicago's Nightlife Scene

One year into her sobriety, Morgan Martinez embarked on a journey to transform Chicago's nightlife by introducing an alcohol-free, astrology-themed bar, Solar Intentions. Drawing inspiration from the sober bar Inmoxicated in Racine, Wisconsin, Martinez aims to offer a unique space for social connection without the pressure of alcohol consumption, particularly appealing to the sober-curious movement that gained traction during the pandemic.

Inspired Beginnings: Challenging Social Norms

Martinez, originally hailing from Wisconsin and a figure well-known in the Chicago arts scene through Hooligan Magazine, found her calling in the sober-curious movement. Experiencing a personal shift after visiting Inmoxicated, she envisioned a venue that merges the allure of astrology with the inclusivity of a sober environment. Martinez's connection to astrology, intertwined with her sobriety journey, serves as the foundation for Solar Intentions, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of oneself and others sans alcohol.

The sober-curious movement, gaining momentum amidst the pandemic, challenges the societal norms surrounding alcohol consumption. Martinez highlights the often overlooked pressures that drive people towards alcohol, ranging from social events to wellness practices. Solar Intentions emerge as a response to these pressures, creating a space where community and acceptance are prioritized over societal expectations. Through her venture, Martinez also addresses the stigma associated with sobriety, advocating for a more inclusive and understanding approach to alcohol-free living.

A Space for Everyone

Located in the Logan Square area, Solar Intentions is designed to be an inviting space that celebrates diversity and creativity. The bar will feature nonalcoholic drinks, including beers, wines, and astrology-inspired cocktails, crafted to provide a unique experience for each visit. Martinez plans to host community events and offer a platform for artists, reinforcing the bar's mission to create a judgment-free zone where genuine connections can thrive. By providing a safe and welcoming environment, Solar Intentions aims to redefine nightlife, making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their choice to consume alcohol.

In the burgeoning landscape of sober-curious bars, Solar Intentions stands out not only for its unique astrology theme but also for its commitment to creating a space where sobriety is celebrated and embraced. As the opening date approaches, Martinez's vision for a more inclusive and reflective nightlife experience in Chicago inches closer to reality, promising a new destination for those seeking connection and community without the influence of alcohol.