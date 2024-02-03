Asian Beauty Industry Innovates with Unique Ingredients and Sustainable Technology

The Asian beauty industry is undergoing a significant transformation, becoming a hotbed for unique ingredients and sustainable technologies. The industry's future seems to be dictated by the ethos of innovation and sustainability, embodied by companies like Singapore-based Scent Journer, Japanese cosmetics firm Pola Orbis, and LG Household & Health Care's Imprintu brand.

Scent Journer: A Symphony of Unique Fragrances

Founded by perfumer Joyce Lian in 2021, Scent Journer has been making waves with its distinct approach to fragrance creation. Their latest offering, Soaring at Dawn, is a refreshing citrusy scent with an unexpected twist of Sichuan pepper. This product exemplifies the brand's commitment to incorporating unusual local ingredients, thereby setting a new benchmark for fragrance innovation.

Meanwhile, Pola Orbis is pushing the boundaries of skincare technology. The company has developed a sunscreen that leverages the effects of red and blue light to boost collagen production and improve skin firmness, demonstrating a paradigm shift in skincare solutions.

Imprintu: A Technological Leap in Beauty

On the beauty tech front, LG Household & Health Care's Imprintu brand has gained significant attention with its AI-backed tattoo printer. With a growing global online presence, the brand plans to expand further in South East Asia and North America. Its store in Thailand is a strategic move to facilitate this growth.

Hong Kong cosmetics distributor SkinCure Asia is also contributing to the trend of unique and sustainable products with its first in-house brand, 7 Journeys. The skincare line features an eye cream and moisturiser with Antarcticine, an ingredient sourced from Antarctica's marine bacterium. Finally, LG H&H's new conscious beauty brand UGLY LOVELY focuses on upcycling 'ugly crops' from the food industry into cosmetic ingredients, positioning itself within the rapidly growing natural beauty market in Asia.