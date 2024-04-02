Ashley Tisdale Radiates Joy in LA, Showcasing Baby Bump and Trendy Crocs

Ashley Tisdale, 38, was recently spotted in Los Angeles, embracing her pregnancy glow while running errands. Just a week after announcing her second pregnancy with husband Christopher French, the 'High School Musical' star stepped out in comfortable attire, pairing a cozy black sweatshirt with leggings and making a style statement with yellow Crocs Getaway Platform Flip sandals. Her look was accessorized with black sunglasses and layered gold necklaces, capturing the essence of casual chic.

Embracing Motherhood with Style

Tisdale's recent public appearance comes on the heels of her joyful announcement on Instagram, where she shared with her 16.1 million followers the exciting news of expecting her second child. In a series of heartfelt photos taken at her Southern California home, Tisdale showcased her baby bump, standing by a lemon tree in a white shirt, opened to reveal her growing belly. The family's happiness was palpable, with husband Christopher French and their three-year-old daughter, Jupiter, joining in the photos, symbolizing the growing love within their family.

Celebrities Join the Croc Trend

The footwear choice of Tisdale during her outing has sparked a notable trend among celebrities, with former Miss USA Olivia Culpo and actress Skai Jackson also embracing the comfortable yet stylish Crocs Getaway Platform Flip sandals. Culpo, engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey, and