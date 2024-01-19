Ashley Roberts Radiates Elegance, Unveils Romance with Younger Partner in Black

Global Studios saw the departure of a fashion icon after hosting Heart FM's morning show. Ashley Roberts, a 42-year-old radio host and former Pussycat Doll, was the epitome of style and elegance in her chic black ensemble. The star was all about showcasing her toned legs, which she gracefully did in a mini dress, which she paired with low denier black tights. To add to her height, she chose slouchy heel boots, making her stand tall and proud.

A Dash of High-end Fashion

Ashley layered her outfit with a faded leather varsity jacket and a billowing overcoat, perfect for keeping warm in the chill. Minimalist in her approach to accessorizing, she added just the right amount of sparkle with select pieces of jewelry. The standout accessory, though, was the Balenciaga Hourglass tote she carried. This high-end item, valued at £2,200, added an extra dash of opulence to her ensemble. To shield her eyes from the biting winter sun, she chose a pair of Prada shades, upping her fashion game even further.

A Chic Companion

Not to be outdone, her colleague Amanda Holden, 52, also made a graceful exit from the studios. Dressed in a cream outfit, she was accompanied by her dog Rudie, adding a touch of warmth and companionship to the scene.

Love in the Air

Recently, Ashley enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation in Miami, where she flaunted her figure in a bikini on Instagram. Her companion on this trip was her boyfriend George Rollinson, who is 17 years her junior. Their relationship, which blossomed after Ashley's split from Giovanni Pernice in 2020, has been kept under wraps. However, it seems the couple is now gradually revealing their love story on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their private life.