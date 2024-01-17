Ashley Paige Shares the Art of Long-Lasting Perfume on TikTok

It is a universal struggle for fragrance enthusiasts - ensuring that their favorite scent lingers for as long as possible. Beauty guru, Ashley Paige, has taken to the popular social media platform, TikTok, to share her expertise on how to make perfume last longer. Her tips, ranging from skin hydration to the choice of base notes, have ignited a flurry of discussions among the platform's users.

Hydrate the Skin, Prolong the Scent

According to Paige, the secret to a long-lasting scent starts with something simple – hydration. Moisturized skin holds the fragrance better, she explains. Opting for body lotions, such as Josie Maran's Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, can aid in keeping the skin hydrated, especially if the lotion’s aroma complements the perfume's notes. Paige’s emphasis on hydration has given perfume enthusiasts a new perspective on their pre-fragrance routine.

Layering Fragrances and Selecting Longevity-Boosting Base Notes

Layering is another trick up Paige's sleeve. By applying perfume oil on pressure points before the perfume itself, she suggests that the scent can be prolonged. She also dispelled the common myth of rubbing wrists together after applying perfume, stating that it crushes the scent molecules and shortens the perfume's lifespan. The selection of fragrances with base notes such as musk and spices, known for their longevity, is another tip provided by Paige. Using white musk oil underneath lighter scents can also enhance their staying power.

Embrace the Scent, Ignite the Conversation

Paige insists that spraying perfume should not be limited to bare skin. Clothes and hair, she argues, retain the scent just as effectively. This advice sparked a conversation among TikTok users, with many sharing their personal experiences and agreeing with Paige's advice. Even Caroline Stern, a fellow content creator with an extensive perfume collection, contributed to the conversation by noting that niche fragrances often last longer than commercial brands.

In light of Paige's tips and the subsequent discussion, it's clear that the art of fragrance application is far more nuanced than many might think. The quest for the perfect, long-lasting scent continues, and with Paige's insights, fragrance enthusiasts are better equipped to make their favorite scents last.