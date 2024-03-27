Ashley Benson, Brandon Davis Enjoy Family Lunch with Newborn in Beverly Hills

First-time parents Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis were spotted enjoying a family outing with their newborn daughter in Beverly Hills, marking a brief pause in Benson's return to work for a fan event. The couple, married last year, chose the famous Il Pastaio for their lunch, demonstrating their casual yet stylish approach to new parenthood. This outing reflects Benson's eagerness to return to public engagements, as noted during her recent appearance at Epic Cons Chicago.

Advertisment

Family Outing Post-Work Commitments

Benson and Davis, stepping out in casual attire, underscored the importance of family time amidst their busy schedules. Their choice of Il Pastaio as the venue for their lunch signifies their preference for quality moments in upscale settings. Benson, having recently returned from a work engagement in Illinois, expressed her relief at being able to travel again after months of pregnancy-induced limitations. The family lunch in Beverly Hills served as a gentle transition back into their social life, balancing professional commitments with personal time.

Reuniting with Pretty Little Liars Cast

Advertisment

The brief return to work that Benson referred to was her participation in the Pretty Little Liars panel at Epic Cons Chicago. There, she reunited with former castmates, sharing experiences and catching up on life events. This event was particularly significant for Benson, marking her first major public appearance since giving birth. It provided an opportunity to reconnect with her professional life and her fans, who have supported her throughout her career and recent personal milestones.

Continuing the Journey Together

For Benson and Davis, the family lunch in Beverly Hills is more than just a meal; it's a reflection of their journey as a family and a momentary pause in their fast-paced lives. Their relationship, having moved quickly from dating to engagement and then to marriage and parenthood, has been a whirlwind of significant events packed into a short timeframe. As they navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood, outings like these serve as reminders of the importance of family moments amidst the demands of their careers. This balance will undoubtedly continue to shape their journey together, offering moments of reflection and joy.