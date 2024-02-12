Arts & Crafts for Parents: A Creative Retreat in the Shire of Dardanup

A breath of fresh air is blowing through the Shire of Dardanup as a new initiative encourages parents to take a much-needed pause for self-care and creativity. The Arts & Crafts for Parents program, launched today, invites local parents to engage in sustainable arts and crafts, providing an essential timeout from their busy lives.

A Creative Retreat for Time-Starved Parents

The Shire of Dardanup has recognized the need for new parents to focus on their well-being and personal development, as they often bear the brunt of demanding responsibilities. With this in mind, the Arts & Crafts for Parents program offers 10 free sessions, delivered fortnightly until June, to teach sustainable arts and crafts. The workshops will be participant-led, with activities ranging from jewelry making and watercolors to weaving and dyeing.

Fostering Connections and Creativity

The Arts & Crafts for Parents program aims to provide a space for creative exploration and personal rejuvenation for parents and carers with children under five years of age. By creating an environment that encourages self-expression and skill-building, this initiative hopes to foster connections within the community of early years parents. This shared experience will not only empower individuals but also strengthen the bonds between parents who understand the unique challenges they face.

Affordable Childcare for a Worry-Free Experience

To ensure that parents can fully engage with the Arts & Crafts for Parents program, childcare will be available for a small fee of $5 per session. This affordable option will enable parents to embrace their creative side without worrying about their children's welfare. With skilled childcare providers on hand, participants will have the freedom to enjoy their time learning new skills and forging connections.

The Arts & Crafts for Parents program, which commenced on February 12, 2024, is a valuable resource for the community of the Shire of Dardanup. By prioritizing self-care and creativity, this initiative promises to rejuvenate and connect parents, ultimately creating a stronger and more vibrant community.

Key Points: