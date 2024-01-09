en English
Fashion

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 2024 Wedding Show: A One-Stop-Shop for Wedding Planning

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
In the heart of downtown Little Rock, the Statehouse Convention Center is gearing up to host the eagerly anticipated Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 2024 Wedding Show on Sunday, January 14. The event, a crucial rendezvous for engaged couples and their families, promises an extensive array of wedding-related products and services. It is expected to draw a crowd of approximately 800 attendees, buoyed by the marketing prowess of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s print and online platforms.

The Essence of the Show

The main allure of the show lies in its capacity to allow engaged couples to plan their entire wedding in one afternoon. From 12:30 to 4 p.m., attendees will get the chance to engage with various exhibitors showcasing diverse products and services that are integral to planning a perfect wedding. These range from dressmakers and florists to caterers and photographers, making the event a one-stop-shop for all wedding needs.

Spotlight on Wedding Dresses

A special focus of the event is on wedding dresses. Ashlyn Johnson from Gently Loved Bridal made an appearance on Good Day Arkansas to highlight some of the wedding dress options that will be featured. The attendees will have the opportunity to witness these dresses firsthand during a grand fashion show scheduled for 3 p.m. during the event.

Booking Tickets

Prospective brides and grooms, along with their guests, can purchase tickets for the show online. The ticket prices range from $10 to $50 and can be acquired at ArkansasBridalCommunity.com. This event not only offers the opportunity to explore various wedding services but also to book appointments and establish contacts, adding to the convenience of the attendees.

