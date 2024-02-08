Argentine Sommelier Aldo Graziani to Judge 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards

In a recent announcement that has sent ripples of excitement through the global wine community, Aldo Graziani, the esteemed Argentine sommelier, and entrepreneur has been selected as a judge for the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). This prestigious appointment underscores Graziani's exceptional expertise and his significant contributions to the world of wines.

A Sommelier Par Excellence

Graziani's journey in the world of wines is a rich tapestry of passion, knowledge, and dedication. As a sommelier, he has honed his craft to perfection, earning recognition and respect from his peers and wine enthusiasts alike. His reputation extends beyond the borders of Argentina, with his expertise sought after by wine connoisseurs worldwide.

In addition to his sommelier duties, Graziani is the proud owner and manager of several renowned establishments. These include Aldo's Vinoteca Restoran, Casa Cruz Restaurante Bar, and the Bebop Jazz Club. His establishments are not just eateries but destinations where the love for good food and fine wine converge.

A Multi-Faceted Wine Maestro

Graziani's influence in the world of wines transcends the boundaries of his restaurants and clubs. He is a regular contributor to Cuisine & Vins magazine and has collaborated on the Australian Spectator Wine Guide. His book, 'The Best 100 Wines of Argentina', published in 2008, remains a go-to guide for wine lovers.

His media presence is equally impressive. He hosted the popular radio show 'Marcha y Sale' for four years and has appeared on the TV show 'El Corte Perfecto'. Graziani's commitment to education in the field of wines is evident through his teaching roles at the Instituto Argentino de Gastronomia (IAG) and the Centro Argentino de Vinos y Espirituosas (CAVE).

A Champion of Argentine Wines

Graziani's contributions to the wine industry have not gone unnoticed. In 2011, he was named Sommelier of the Decade by Bar and Drinks magazine. His online show, Aldo's TV, focuses on Argentine wines, further highlighting his dedication to promoting his country's finest vintages.

Graziani authors the annual 'Argentina Wine Report', where he reviews the best wines after tasting over 700 samples. His involvement with Sommelier for Consumers (S4C) and his role in organizing the Wines of Argentina competition showcase his extensive involvement in the wine community.

Graziani first judged at the DWWA in 2014. His return to the judging panel in 2024 is a testament to his enduring expertise and his unwavering commitment to the world of wines.

Argentine Sommelier Aldo Graziani: A Global Wine Authority

Aldo Graziani's appointment as a judge for the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards is not just a recognition of his exceptional expertise but also a celebration of his contributions to the world of wines. As a sommelier, entrepreneur, author, and educator, Graziani embodies the spirit of the global wine community. His dedication to promoting Argentine wines and his commitment to education in the field make him a true champion of the wine world.