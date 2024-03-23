Architect Jennifer Lee Transforms Maryland Home for Aging Parents, Emphasizes Accessibility and Nature

Architect Jennifer Lee embarked on a transformative journey in Potomac, Maryland, redesigning her parents' home with an eye towards their golden years. The project, initiated with love and foresight, aimed to create a comfortable, accessible space that her parents, Jisoo and Chong Doo Lee, could enjoy indefinitely. Despite the unforeseen challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, the renovation focused on eliminating architectural barriers and enhancing the home's integration with its natural surroundings.

Building with Purpose

The renovation's primary goal was to adapt the Lee family home to better suit the needs of its aging occupants. This undertaking was not just about modernizing an old structure but ensuring that Jisoo and Chong Doo Lee could live there safely and comfortably as they aged. The redesign included the removal of stairs, simplification of maintenance requirements, and the addition of accessibility features, all while preserving the original charm of the stone hunting cabin that formed part of the home. Jennifer Lee and her partner, Pablo Castro of Obra Architects, approached the project with a deep understanding of the importance of creating a livable space that could accommodate the changing needs of her parents.

Challenges and Triumphs Amidst a Pandemic

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic introduced unexpected obstacles to the renovation process. Jisoo Lee's severe illness and subsequent recovery became a source of motivation and hope for the family and the project. The pandemic's impact on global supply chains led to delays and inflated costs, yet the team pressed on, driven by the desire to complete the home for Jisoo's return. The collaboration with contractors Think Make Build and Pillars Construction, despite the circumstances, underscored the project's resilience and the family's determination to see it through to completion.

Harmony with Nature

A key aspect of the renovation was enhancing the home's connection to its wooded setting. The addition of commercial-grade, large windows and the strategic orientation of the new single-story addition allowed for breathtaking views of Piney Branch Stream and the surrounding forest. The use of enamel-coated corrugated steel for the exterior and the thoughtful interior design, including custom white oak cabinetry, further integrated the home with its natural environment. The result is a space that not only meets the practical needs of its occupants but also provides a serene, inspiring backdrop for their daily lives.

The completion of the Lee family home renovation is a testament to the power of architectural innovation, familial love, and resilience in the face of adversity. The project not only transformed a house into a safe, accessible haven for aging but also strengthened the bond between family members, proving that even in the most challenging times, hope and beauty can be found and nurtured. As Jisoo and Chong Doo Lee settle into their redesigned home, they do so with the knowledge that their daughter's vision has provided them with a place not just to live, but to thrive, surrounded by the natural beauty that has been a backdrop to their lives.