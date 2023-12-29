en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Applebee’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Party Sells Out Despite High Ticket Prices

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:24 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:18 am EST
Applebee’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Party Sells Out Despite High Ticket Prices

As the final hours of 2023 dwindle, anticipation grows for the grand New Year’s Eve party at Applebee’s Times Square locations. The popular restaurant chain’s event, priced at an eyebrow-raising $799 per ticket, has drawn significant interest, confirming that the allure of celebrating New Year’s Eve at iconic locations like Times Square remains irresistible.

High Demand for a Unique Experience

Zane Tankel, CEO of Apple-Metro Inc., the firm responsible for operating Applebee’s franchise locations in the New York area, has confirmed the event’s overwhelming popularity. The party is oversold, with each venue expected to accommodate 600 guests. As the clock ticks towards New Year’s Eve, interest only intensifies, inundating the restaurant with calls.

What’s on the Menu?

The all-inclusive party kicks off at 7pm and promises a night to remember. Guests can look forward to a buffet, passed appetizers, an open bar, and tunes from a DJ. The climax of the evening will be a champagne toast and live viewing of the famed ball drop at midnight, although access to the live view is subject to security conditions.

(Read Also: Entertainment Industry Mourns Losses, Gas Prices Expected to Drop, Apple Resumes Watch Sales, AI Influences Retail)

A Larger Trend

The high demand for Applebee’s New Year’s Eve party is reflective of a larger trend. Revelers are willing to pay top dollar for exclusive party packages in Times Square, with some even shelling out up to $12,500. Other restaurants and hotels, including Olive Garden, AMC Times Square, Bubba Gump, R Lounge, Knickerbocker Hotel, and Marriott Marquis, are offering similar packages, with prices ranging from $450 to $12,500. These packages promise a range of amenities, from open bars and buffet dinners to live entertainment and VIP experiences with direct views of the Times Square ball drop.

Ultimately, the popularity of these extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations underscores the enduring appeal of ringing in the new year in style at an iconic location. As the curtain falls on 2023, the lights of Times Square promise a night of unforgettable festive cheer, with Applebee’s right at the heart of the celebration.

(Read Also: Market Watch: Australian Shares Dip, U.S. Stocks Rally, Xiaomi Enters EV Race)

0
Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay: A Family Trip Amidst Personal Struggles

By Justice Nwafor

Amina Anako-Odofin: A Golden Jubilee Celebration in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

'Best Job in the World': Walled City Brewery's Unique Beer Tasting Role Attracts 2,500 Global Applicants

By Quadri Adejumo

Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-S ...
@Health · 14 mins
Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-S ...
heart comment 0
UK’s Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies

By Dil Bar Irshad

UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope
Baristas’ Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste
Dionne Smith: A Grandmother Defying Age and Stereotypes

By Saboor Bayat

Dionne Smith: A Grandmother Defying Age and Stereotypes
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
46 seconds
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
1 min
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
1 min
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
2 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
2 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
5 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
6 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app