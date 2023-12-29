Applebee’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Party Sells Out Despite High Ticket Prices

As the final hours of 2023 dwindle, anticipation grows for the grand New Year’s Eve party at Applebee’s Times Square locations. The popular restaurant chain’s event, priced at an eyebrow-raising $799 per ticket, has drawn significant interest, confirming that the allure of celebrating New Year’s Eve at iconic locations like Times Square remains irresistible.

High Demand for a Unique Experience

Zane Tankel, CEO of Apple-Metro Inc., the firm responsible for operating Applebee’s franchise locations in the New York area, has confirmed the event’s overwhelming popularity. The party is oversold, with each venue expected to accommodate 600 guests. As the clock ticks towards New Year’s Eve, interest only intensifies, inundating the restaurant with calls.

What’s on the Menu?

The all-inclusive party kicks off at 7pm and promises a night to remember. Guests can look forward to a buffet, passed appetizers, an open bar, and tunes from a DJ. The climax of the evening will be a champagne toast and live viewing of the famed ball drop at midnight, although access to the live view is subject to security conditions.

A Larger Trend

The high demand for Applebee’s New Year’s Eve party is reflective of a larger trend. Revelers are willing to pay top dollar for exclusive party packages in Times Square, with some even shelling out up to $12,500. Other restaurants and hotels, including Olive Garden, AMC Times Square, Bubba Gump, R Lounge, Knickerbocker Hotel, and Marriott Marquis, are offering similar packages, with prices ranging from $450 to $12,500. These packages promise a range of amenities, from open bars and buffet dinners to live entertainment and VIP experiences with direct views of the Times Square ball drop.

Ultimately, the popularity of these extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations underscores the enduring appeal of ringing in the new year in style at an iconic location. As the curtain falls on 2023, the lights of Times Square promise a night of unforgettable festive cheer, with Applebee’s right at the heart of the celebration.

