Apple Decodes Laundry Symbols with New Feature in iOS 17

Unveiling a functionality that's both practical and innovative, Apple's iOS 17 has introduced a feature that deciphers laundry symbols on clothing tags via the iPhone's camera app. This addition is a testament to Apple's commitment to enriching the user experience with a mix of finesse and utility.

Advertisment

Effortless Interpretation with a Click

With a simple process, users can now capture an image of the tag bearing laundry care symbols, access the photo in the library, and click on the information symbol to understand the meaning of each symbol. This eliminates the erstwhile need to manually decode these symbols using a chart, thus saving time and reducing potential errors.

Discovering the Feature

Advertisment

The feature was first spotted by a handful of users ahead of the public release of iOS 17 in September 2023. However, it gained significant momentum after a TikTok video by Aleisa Mora went viral, demonstrating the feature in action. The video served as a catalyst, making more iPhone users aware of this hidden gem in their devices.

Addressing Complexities and Language Barriers

The feature is particularly valuable for garments with complex tags due to multiple materials, such as a sweater composed of wool, cashmere, elastane, cotton, and wool in the lace detail. Additionally, it can be a lifesaver for users who encounter laundry instructions in a language they don't comprehend. In both scenarios, the iPhone's camera app facilitates easy access to laundry instructions, fostering a sense of 'living in the future'.