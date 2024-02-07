Anya Taylor-Joy Breaks Red Attire Trend at Rouge Dior Launch

Famed actress Anya Taylor-Joy, lauded for her roles in 'The Queen's Gambit' and 'Emma,' recently graced the red carpet at the launch of Rouge Dior lipstick, intriguingly deviating from her well-recognized trend of adorning red attire. As a Dior ambassador, she fittingly donned an ensemble from the hosting brand, radiating an aura of sophistication and elegance with her choice of attire showcasing mesmerizing abalone hues.

A Vision in Dior

The ensemble Taylor-Joy wore was a testament to Dior's exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail. It consisted of an off-the-shoulder draped bustier top, generously embellished with crystals and tulle, paired with gray straight-leg slacks that displayed a subtly muted moir pattern. The outfit, part of Dior's Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection, was a harmonious blend of elegance and contemporary fashion, perfectly reflecting the actress's unique sense of style.

Accessorizing to Perfection

Complementing her attire, Taylor-Joy carried a bead-studded clutch and wore golden flat sandals with sequined straps, adding a dash of glamour to her outfit. Despite the neutral tones of her ensemble, the actress didn't entirely abandon her signature red - she sported a rouge-colored lip from Dior Beauty, demonstrating her loyalty to the brand and her affinity for the color.

A Touch of Unexpected Color

Adding a contrasting pop of color, Taylor-Joy's nails were painted a striking blue, a detail she showcased while striking poses on the red carpet. This unexpected detail added an element of surprise to her look, showcasing her ability to pull off unconventional color combinations with aplomb. The event, celebrating the legacy of Rouge Dior lipstick, was a dazzling ensemble of beauty and fashion, with Hollywood's finest, including Taylor-Joy, showcasing unique ensembles from Dior Haute Couture.