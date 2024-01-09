en English
Lifestyle

Anthropologie Partners with Turkuaz Kitchen for Exclusive Collection

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Anthropologie Partners with Turkuaz Kitchen for Exclusive Collection

Anthropologie, the renowned retail brand, has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with Betül Tunç, the well-known recipe developer and the creative genius behind Turkuaz Kitchen. This partnership, slated as one of the brand’s significant alliances for 2024, sees Betül infusing her unique artistic style into a 25-piece collection inspired by vintage items and traditional Turkish pottery.

Anthropologie Meets Turkuaz Kitchen

Merging Anthropologie’s robust retail presence with Betül Tunc’s dominant influence in social media and the culinary world, the collaboration offers a diverse range of kitchen and dining products. The collection, drawing on vintage pieces and traditional Turkish pottery, includes dishware, bakeware, cooking and baking tools, linens, and items for entertaining. Crafted in a tranquil palette of ivory, amber, and powder blue, the assortment begins at an accessible price point, starting at just $12.

A Fusion of Heritage and Aesthetics

Renowned for her hearty recipes and beautifully self-captured photographs, Betül Tunc’s collection mirrors her inherent aesthetic and is deeply rooted in her Turkish lineage. The collection includes 22 pieces designed exclusively for Anthropologie, taking inspiration from Betül’s Turkish heritage and vintage floral motifs. Products range from cake stands to measuring cups, all designed to infuse elegance and charm into everyday cooking.

Available for Purchase

The collection, a testament to the fusion of Tunc’s aesthetic with elements of her Turkish heritage, is available for purchase both in-store and online. This partnership marks a significant milestone, offering consumers an opportunity to experience the essence of Turkuaz Kitchen through a tangible product line.

Lifestyle Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

