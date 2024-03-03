ANNIZONE Pre-School Celebrates 14th Annual Day with Cultural Fest in Jammu

JAMMU: ANNIZONE 'Meadow of Angels', a leading pre-school in Jammu, marked its 14th Annual Day at Jammu Club auditorium, showcasing a cultural bonanza that garnered high praise from attendees. The event, attended by approximately 300 parents, saw the participation of notable dignitaries, including former Minister Gulchain Singh Charak and Brig. (Dr) Vijay Sagar Dhiman, highlighting the school's commitment to holistic education.

Advertisment

Notable Guests and Praises

The occasion was graced by a cadre of dignitaries such as Gulchain Singh Charak, Thakur Pavitar Singh Bhardwaj, Brig. (Dr) Vijay Sagar Dhiman, and several others, who commended the efforts of the children and faculty. Chief Guest Gulchain Singh Charak emphasized the importance of instilling traditional values, honesty, and integrity in children to help them grow into responsible citizens. The significance of extra-curricular activities in developing mental and physical prowess was also highlighted, stressing their role in ensuring holistic development.

Emphasis on Holistic Development

Advertisment

ANNIZONE's approach to education extends beyond the academic, focusing on moral values and the overall growth of its students. The annual day celebration served as a testament to this philosophy, with performances that not only entertained but also conveyed messages of hard work, honesty, and integrity. Managing Director Anuradha Pathania, with her rich background in education and administration, expressed gratitude towards the guests and parents for their support, underlining the community's role in nurturing the younger generation.

A Community's Commitment to Education

The success of the event underscored the collective effort of the school, parents, and the wider community in the educational journey of the children. It also reflected the school's status as a beacon of excellence in early childhood education in Jammu, capable of fostering not only academic prowess but also moral and cultural values. The participation of esteemed guests and the community's support highlighted the importance of education in nation-building and the development of future generations.

The 14th Annual Day of ANNIZONE 'Meadow of Angels' not only celebrated the achievements of its students but also reinforced the school's commitment to producing well-rounded individuals. Through cultural festivities and the promotion of core values, ANNIZONE continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.