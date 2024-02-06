Annapolis Prepares for Spring with the Oyster Roast & Sock Burning Event

On March 23, 2024, Annapolis will embrace the arrival of spring in a unique and festive manner. The city is all set to host the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning event, a tradition rooted in the late 1970s, and symbolizes the shedding of winter's austerity and the welcoming of warmer weather. The event, scheduled from 12 to 4 p.m., signifies the onset of the boating season.

Tradition that Warms the Heart

The quirky tradition of sock burning is a standout feature of this event. It's a practice that resonates with the residents of Annapolis as they bid goodbye to winter and welcome the spring. It's more than just an act; it's an emblem of transition, a shift from the chilling cold to the comforting warmth.

A Feast for the Taste Buds

But, this event isn't just about burning socks. It's a grand celebration that includes an exclusive tasting contest known as the 'People's Choice.' Local eateries and caterers will bring their best oyster dishes to the table, vying for the title of the best oyster dish. It's a feast not just for the attendees but also a tough competition for the participants.

Tickets to Tradition and Taste

With General Admission tickets priced at $50, attendees will have access to this exclusive festivity. For a more premium experience, People's Choice tickets are available at $125, including additional privileges like two drink tickets and ten food tickets for the tasting contest. The burning of socks is open to all attendees, irrespective of the ticket type.

A Noble Cause

More than just a celebration, this event supports a noble cause. Proceeds from this event will be directed towards the Annapolis Maritime Museum's educational programs, recognized for their excellence. This event is a blend of fun and learning, with the essence of Annapolis's maritime heritage at its core.

As popularity soars, tickets are expected to sell out soon. The organizers recommend an advance purchase for those wishing to participate in this unique celebration of spring.