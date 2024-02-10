Ann Caldwell to Inspire at Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon

Ann Caldwell, a steadfast pillar of community service, will grace the Scenic City Women's Network (SCWN) Marketplace Luncheon as the guest speaker on February 22 at noon. The Mountain City Club in Chattanooga, a venue renowned for its grandeur and hospitality, will play host to this much-anticipated event.

A Beacon of Community Service

Born and raised in Maryland, Caldwell's commitment to her community is deeply rooted in her upbringing. Her journey of service and volunteerism has left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals, making her a revered figure in the region.

Caldwell's dedication to community service is not just a passion; it's a lifelong commitment she shares with her husband, Mark. Their 34-year marriage is a testament to their shared values and unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.

The SCWN Marketplace Luncheon: A Platform for Empowerment

The SCWN Marketplace Luncheon, an annual event, serves as a platform for women to connect, learn, and inspire one another. This year, the luncheon is open to the public, offering an opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to engage with Caldwell and the SCWN community.

The registration fee for the luncheon is $25, a modest investment for an afternoon of enlightenment and empowerment. The event promises to be a transformative experience, with Caldwell sharing her insights and experiences in community service.

A Network of Empowered Women

The Scenic City Women's Network is more than just an organization; it's a sisterhood of empowered women committed to making a difference. Their mission is to support and uplift women in their personal and professional lives, fostering an environment of growth and development.

Caldwell's presence at the luncheon is a testament to the network's commitment to this mission. Her journey, marked by selflessness and dedication, embodies the spirit of the SCWN and serves as a beacon of inspiration for its members.

As the countdown to the SCWN Marketplace Luncheon begins, anticipation builds for an afternoon of insightful discussion, shared experiences, and inspiration. Ann Caldwell, a dedicated community volunteer, will take the stage at the Mountain City Club on February 22, ready to share her journey and inspire a room full of empowered women.

The Scenic City Women's Network, with its commitment to fostering growth and development among women, has once again delivered on its promise. The stage is set for a transformative event, one that will leave a lasting impact on all who attend.

On February 22 at noon, the Mountain City Club will echo with stories of service, dedication, and community. Ann Caldwell, a beacon of hope and inspiration, will share her journey, reminding us all of the power of community service and the importance of supporting one another.

For $25, individuals from all walks of life will have the opportunity to engage with Caldwell and the SCWN community, an investment in empowerment and personal growth. The SCWN Marketplace Luncheon promises to be an afternoon of enlightenment, inspiration, and unity, a testament to the power of women supporting women.