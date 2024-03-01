Ann Arbor's Breakfast at St. Andrew's Serves Hope and Hot Meals Daily

In the heart of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Breakfast at St. Andrew's has been a beacon of hope and sustenance, serving hot meals every morning without fail since the 1980s.

Advertisment

Even the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't halt its mission, as the program smoothly transitioned to a takeout model to continue feeding those in need. Today, the program sees about 100 people daily, supported by roughly 100 volunteers from diverse backgrounds, all united in their commitment to community service.

Volunteers: The Heartbeat of the Program

Volunteers at Breakfast at St. Andrew's, like Phil MacBride, a decade-long "Wednesday opener," arrive as early as 6 a.m. to start preparing a range of hot breakfast items. Their dedication goes beyond merely serving food; it's about building a community. Volunteers and guests alike share stories, laughter, and companionship, making the breakfast more than just a meal — it's a gathering place for all, regardless of their circumstances.

Advertisment

More Than Just a Meal

Director Sue Nishi and the volunteers have noted an increase in guests since returning indoors post-COVID. However, it's not just the food that draws people in. For many, like Marc McRae, a local who's in between apartments, and Cody Jolly, who comes for the warmth and quiet, Breakfast at St. Andrew's represents a critical support system. It's a place where anyone can enjoy a fresh meal with no questions asked, embodying the essence of food justice by providing equal access to nutritious and culturally appropriate food.

A Community United in Compassion

The program's impact extends beyond the immediate vicinity of Ann Arbor, inspiring others to reflect on the importance of community-based solutions to food insecurity. By ensuring that everyone starts their day with a nutritious meal, Breakfast at St. Andrew's not only addresses physical hunger but also fosters a sense of belonging and mutual aid among its guests. The program's resilience and adaptability, even in the face of natural disasters and a global pandemic, underscore the community's collective strength and dedication to supporting its most vulnerable members.

The story of Breakfast at St. Andrew's is a testament to the power of community spirit and the difference that committed individuals can make in the lives of others. It's a reminder that in times of hardship, compassion, and solidarity can light the way forward, offering not just sustenance, but hope.