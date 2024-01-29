Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's 'White House': A Symbol of Love and Style

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a well-known couple from Bigg Boss 17, have built a stunning white castle in the heart of Mumbai, symbolizing their shared dreams and love. Aptly named 'The White House,' their lavish abode in Oshiwara sets a new benchmark in luxury and style.

Turning Dreams into Reality

The couple moved into their dream house on June 10, 2021, fulfilling Vicky Jain's long-cherished ambition of owning a house in this bustling city. The apartment, originally an 8 BHK, was meticulously redesigned into a 5 BHK to mirror the couple's personal taste. With a sprawling area of 5,000 square feet, it is a spacious sanctuary in the middle of Mumbai's urban landscape.

The White House: A Testament to Love

The 19th-floor apartment was a special birthday gift from Jain to Lokhande, further emblemizing their shared dreams and love. The property is a sea of white, from the walls to the artifacts and furniture, lending a serene and classy touch to their residence. This color theme is consistent throughout their home, reflecting a sense of unity and harmony.

Tasteful Decoration

The balcony and other areas of The White House are tastefully adorned with lamps, flower arrangements, fairy lights, and other decorative items. These embellishments add to the property's elegance, making it a true symbol of style. Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Manikarnika, expressed her amusement at the spaciousness of their Mumbai home compared to their previous residence in Bilaspur.