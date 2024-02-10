Animal Friends Thrift Shoppe: A Lifeline for Furry Friends in Need

Nestled in the heart of the Mountaineer Mall on Green Bag Road lies an unassuming thrift store, a beacon of hope for furry friends in need. The Animal Friends Thrift Shoppe, run by the dedicated volunteers of Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia (AFNCWV), is not just a second-hand store - it's a lifeline for abandoned, abused, and unwanted animals seeking refuge.

The Heartbeat of a Community

Since its inception, the AFNCWV has been a steadfast advocate for animal welfare, operating a no-kill shelter for cats and dogs in the region. The Thrift Shoppe, brimming with an eclectic mix of new, antique, and gently-used items donated by the community, plays a vital role in funding the Animal Friends Sanctuary. From furniture and household items to jewelry and trinkets, the shop offers discounted prices that attract a loyal customer base.

The thrift shop's success in 2023 was palpable, thanks to the unwavering support of its patrons and volunteers. The AFNCWV facilitated around 360 adoptions last year, a testament to the organization's commitment to finding loving homes for its rescued animals. However, the current facility is bursting at the seams, with 15 cats and 20-25 dogs calling it home at any given time.

Paws for a New Beginning

In response to the growing need for space, the AFNCWV has embarked on an ambitious plan to construct a new shelter building. This expansion will nearly double the organization's capacity to help animals in need, providing a much-needed respite for the region's homeless pets.

As part of this initiative, the AFNCWV will soon launch a fundraising campaign to support the construction of the new facility. The Thrift Shoppe will continue to play a crucial role in these efforts, with all sales directly contributing to the betterment of the animals under the organization's care.

A Circle of Compassion

The Animal Friends Thrift Shoppe is more than just a retail outlet; it's a symbol of compassion and community. By donating, shopping, or volunteering, individuals can play an active role in supporting the AFNCWV's mission to provide a safe haven for animals in need.

The shop's operating hours - Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays - offer ample opportunity for the public to engage with the organization and contribute to its cause. As the AFNCWV embarks on its new journey towards a larger, more capable shelter, the Thrift Shoppe remains a steadfast pillar of support, embodying the spirit of hope and resilience that defines the animal welfare community.

In the heart of the Mountaineer Mall, the Animal Friends Thrift Shoppe continues to serve as a testament to the power of community, compassion, and second chances. As the AFNCWV forges ahead with its plans for expansion, the shop remains a steadfast beacon of hope, offering a brighter future for the region's animals in need.