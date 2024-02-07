Animal Friends Humane Society's Unique Valentine's Day Fundraiser: From Litterbox to Liberation

In a unique act of catharsis and charity, the Animal Friends Humane Society in Butler County is offering an unusual Valentine's Day fundraiser. The event allows individuals to symbolically express their feelings towards an ex or a disliked person by having their name placed in a litterbox. The fundraiser is a blend of humor, release of negative emotions, and support for the welfare of the shelter's animals.

Advertisment

A Unique Expression of Feelings

For a donation of $5, participants can have a name written in a litterbox at the shelter. This act, more than a jest, serves as a symbolic release of negative feelings. However, it's not just about casting away old grudges. The fundraiser also provides crucial support for the animals housed at the shelter, contributing to their care, feeding, and medical treatments.

From Cats to Dogs: A Complete Circle

Advertisment

The process of this unique fundraiser doesn't just end with the cats. If the feline residents do not sufficiently cover the name, dogs are given the opportunity to contribute as well. This ensures that the symbolic act is carried out to its fullest, while also engaging all the animal residents of the shelter in the process.

How to Participate and What to Expect

Individuals can make their donation online through PayPal, adding a poop emoji next to the name they want to include in the notes section, or in person using cash or card. To further engage donors, Animal Friends plans to post videos on Valentine's Day showing the names that have been submitted with donations. This adds a level of interaction and transparency to the fundraiser, keeping donors connected to the process and the shelter's animals. The deadline for submitting donations for this event is February 13.