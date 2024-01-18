Anele Mdoda’s Shocking R20k Tequila Bill at Cape Town Club

South African radio personality Anele Mdoda found herself in the middle of a financial debacle following a night out at a nightclub in Cape Town. The 94.7 Breakfast Club host narrated her experience to her listeners, recounting how a casual evening transformed into a pricey affair after she was hit with a R20k bill for a bottle of tequila.

Ordering a Pricey Bottle of Tequila

In the course of the evening, Mdoda ordered a bottle of tequila, leaving the brand unspecified. The waitress, taking the liberty of choice, presented her with a 1942 bottle of Don Julio, which alone commanded a shocking price of R16,000. The addition of two bottles of champagne to her order escalated the bill to a staggering R20k. The total cost, Mdoda revealed, consumed her entire budget for the festive season, leading to an unexpected and premature end to her holiday celebrations.

Refusing to Tip the Waitress

Stunned by the astronomical bill, Mdoda decided not to tip the waitress. She argued that the server had failed in her duty by not informing her of the exorbitant price of the tequila beforehand. This decision sparked a heated debate among her radio listeners and across social media platforms.

Debate Among Social Media Users

Responses to Mdoda’s predicament were split. Some sided with her, arguing that the waitress should have indeed communicated the price before serving the expensive tequila. Others, however, opined that Mdoda should have inquired about the price before placing her order. Moreover, a section of netizens also voiced the opinion that she should have tipped the waitress irrespective of the misunderstanding.

In conclusion, Anele Mdoda’s pricey night out serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication, especially when ordering at high-end establishments. It also raises questions about the responsibilities of service staff towards their customers and the role of gratuity in mitigating misunderstandings.