Andy Cohen: Embracing Fatherhood and New Habits in 2024

As the world ushers in 2024, Bravo host Andy Cohen has shared his New Year's resolutions, setting a goal to spend more quality time with his children, Lucy Eve and Benjamin Allen. He has revealed these personal aims in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, where he pledged to evolve his parenting habits, highlighting the whimsical moments he shares with his children.

Embracing Fatherhood

Particularly fond of his son Ben's literal sense of humor, Cohen is planning a 'low-key' celebration for Ben's upcoming 5th birthday at home. Simultaneously, he eagerly anticipates his daughter Lucy's first words, observing her growing consciousness and comprehension. His resolutions also include less phone usage around his children and fostering patience during family road trips.

Healthy Habits & Self-improvement

Beyond his parenting goals, Cohen is striving for healthier sleep schedules and reducing alcohol consumption. His thoughtful approach to resolutions, driven by an aspiration for positive outcomes, underscores his commitment to self-improvement.

Partnership with Walmart+

Parallel to his personal goals, Cohen has partnered with Walmart+ in their 'Save Your Resolutions' campaign. This initiative supports individuals' perseverance in maintaining their resolutions by offering services that save time and money. These include free grocery delivery and savings on fuel and travel, catering to the popular resolutions of 2024 - healthy habits and financial prudence. Those enrolling in an annual Walmart+ membership in January will also receive $50 in Walmart Cash.

The year 2024 holds immense significance for Cohen. It marks his 20th anniversary with Bravo and the 15th year of hosting 'Watch What Happens Live.' As he gears up to celebrate these milestones, he expresses his gratitude for his continuing role in the Bravo family, further solidifying his position as one of the most endearing figures in pop culture.