Lifestyle

Andrew Abrines: An End of an Era at Alameda Gardens

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
Andrew Abrines: An End of an Era at Alameda Gardens

After an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Andrew Abrines, a respected stalwart at the Alameda Gardens, has hung up his boots. For 31 years, Abrines dedicated his life to the growth and progression of this botanical wonderland, ensuring it flourished under his watchful eye.

The Legacy of Andrew Abrines

Abrines is not merely a gardener; he is a guardian, a steward of Alameda Gardens’ rich biodiversity. He has been instrumental in the expansion of this botanical sanctuary, nurturing its flora and fauna with unwavering dedication. His passion for the gardens remained as vibrant as the blooms he tended, even on his final day of service.

Marking the End of an Era

Andrew Abrines’ retirement marks the end of an era, both for him and the Alameda Gardens. His steadfast commitment to the institution’s mission and his deep-seated love for his work have set a benchmark for future gardeners and botanists alike. His departure from the gardens leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered and revered for years to come.

Reminiscing the Roots

In an intimate tete-a-tete with Iain Triay-Clarence, Abrines walked down memory lane, reminiscing about his long-standing association with the Alameda Gardens. His journey with the gardens has been nothing short of extraordinary, filled with countless moments of joy, challenges, and profound learning. His reflections on the origins of his bond with the gardens paint a picture of a man deeply in love with his work and the mission he undertook.

As Andrew Abrines bids adieu to Alameda Gardens, he leaves behind an indelible mark on the institution he served for over three decades. His retirement might mark the end of an era, but the love, dedication, and passion he invested in the gardens will continue to inspire and guide its future custodians, ensuring that the Alameda Gardens continue to bloom and thrive.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

