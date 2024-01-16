Andhra Pradesh Family Celebrates Makar Sankranti with 300-Dish Feast for Son-in-Law

In the heart of Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, the arrival of Makar Sankranti heralded an extravagant celebration. A family took the festival's tradition of honoring sons-in-law to new heights, presenting their recently wedded son-in-law with a feast of 300 food items. This grand gesture marked the first visit of P. Devendra, the son-in-law, to the house after marrying their daughter, Rishita. The hosts, Gunda Sai, a rice merchant, and his wife, aimed to create a memorable occasion, setting a precedent in Anakapalli.

A Grand Feast for the New Son-in-Law

The assortment of food served was a testament to their dedication. The menu included an array of rices such as biryani, zeera, fried, tomato, and pulihora. Dozens of sweets also adorned the table, showcasing the culinary richness of their culture. The mother-in-law, a key orchestrator of the feast, spent three days preparing for this grand welcome, hoping to impart a sense of warmth and acceptance to the new member of their clan.

A Tradition of Extravagance

This act of extravagance is part of a wider tradition prevalent in many Andhra Pradesh households, particularly in the undivided Godavari districts. The custom of treating sons-in-law to grand feasts during Makar Sankranti, locally known as Pedda Panduga, is a time-honored practice. Competition is rife among families, each striving to outdo the others in the scale of their hospitality. Past instances include a family in Eluru serving up 379 items and a Narsapuram family offering 365 dishes.

Emblems of Affection and Prosperity

Alongside the feasting, the tradition also includes presenting sons-in-law with expensive gifts, symbols of affection and prosperity. In one such instance, a businessman from Chennai made headlines with his grand arrival into Amalapuram on Sankranti. He was received in a Rolls Royce worth Rs.12 crore, amid a shower of firecrackers and flower petals. This ostentatious display of wealth and grandeur represents another facet of the tradition, where the scale of celebration reflects the family's status and prosperity.