An Unforgettable Valentine's Day 2024: A Culinary Journey at Spago Budapest and The Duchess

In the heart of Budapest, two esteemed establishments are preparing to make Valentine's Day 2024 an unforgettable affair. Spago by Wolfgang Puck Budapest and The Duchess cocktail bar at Matild Palace are set to offer an extraordinary culinary journey, designed to ignite and celebrate the flames of love.

A Symphony of Flavors

Spago Budapest, renowned for its warm welcome to couples throughout the year, plans to elevate the romantic atmosphere on February 14. Executive Chef István Szőke and his team have meticulously crafted a six-course menu, each dish carefully selected to evoke passion and deep affection. The indulgent appetizers include baked pepper salsa in a crispy cone, lobster carpaccio, roasted duck liver, and marinated roasted quail with poached egg.

The main course, a standout dish, features veal tenderloin accompanied by crispy brisket, bresaola, creamy black salsify, and wild mushrooms. The gastronomic adventure concludes with a dessert aptly named 'fragile heart', a delicate creation of blackberry sorbet and passion fruit - yogurt, perfectly harmonized with cassia cinnamon granola.

Love Potions and Enchanting Views

To top off this romantic experience, couples can retreat to the rooftop bar, offering breathtaking views of the illuminated Budapest skyline. But the cherry on the cake comes from The Duchess, which will contribute to the evening's allure with a secret liquor library. Two specially crafted cocktails, the Amore and Giostra, embody the spirit of everlasting love and promise to add an extra spark to the night.

A Valentine's Day to Remember

As the anticipation builds for Valentine's Day 2024, Spago by Wolfgang Puck Budapest and The Duchess are poised to create a magical evening that couples will remember for years to come. The exquisite menu, coupled with the stunning rooftop views and enchanting cocktails, promises a unique and romantic experience that truly captures the essence of love.

Further information about this exceptional Valentine's Day event can be found on the websites of Spago Budapest and The Duchess. With only a few days left until the big day, lovebirds are encouraged to secure their reservations and prepare to embark on a romantic journey like no other.