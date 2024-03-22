Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick Host Star-Studded Engagement Dinner in London: Inside Look

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick recently celebrated their engagement with a grand dinner party in London, marking a significant moment in their relationship journey. The couple, who got engaged in January, shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, revealing the presence of family, friends, and notable personalities from across the globe.

Engagement Celebration Details

The event showcased the couple's happiness and love, with Amy donning a stunning white and silver dress and Ed complementing her in a chic white blazer and pants. A notable moment captured was Amy walking hand in hand with her son, emphasizing the family-centric nature of the celebration. The dinner table decoration featured an elegant setup with black candles, white flowers, and colorful glasses, highlighting the meticulous planning that went into the event. The couple expressed their gratitude towards the staff of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Mayfair and the London Event Florist for their exceptional work in making the venue even more beautiful.

From Proposal to Engagement

Amy and Ed's journey to engagement began with a romantic proposal in Switzerland, where Ed popped the question on a picturesque bridge. Amy shared the joyous moment on Instagram with a simple "Hell yes," accompanied by a ring emoji. Their relationship, which became Instagram official in 2022, has been a subject of fascination and admiration among fans. Amy, known for her roles in various films, had previously been engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son. The couple parted ways in 2021, setting the stage for Amy's new beginning with Ed, widely recognized for his role in Gossip Girl.

Celebrity Guests and Future Plans

The engagement dinner was attended by a host of celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, and Javed Akhtar, showcasing the couple's wide network within the entertainment industry. The event not only served as a celebration of Amy and Ed's love but also as a gathering of friends and family from around the world. As the couple looks forward to their future together, fans eagerly await more details about their wedding plans and the continuation of their love story.

As Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's engagement dinner party wraps up, the event stands as a testament to their journey and the love they share. With family, friends, and notable figures in attendance, the celebration highlights the couple's significant place within a global community, promising an exciting future as they step into the next chapter of their lives together.