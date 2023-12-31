Amina Anako-Odofin: A Golden Jubilee Celebration in Lagos

On December 28, 2023, Lagos was the epicenter of a grand celebration as Amina Anako-Odofin, the elder sister of Olori Mariam, wife to the prestigious Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, marked her 50th birthday. The event was nothing short of classy and was graced by a host of dignitaries and socialites.

Golden Jubilee in Grand Style

Anako-Odofin, a revered doctor, made her entrance with her children, dazzling in a gold outfit, complete with matching accessories. Her sisters complemented the scene, donned in matching green lace attire. The female guests added to the color palette, adorned in pink and purple lace, while their male counterparts wore white outfits accented with purple caps.

Music and Merriment

The celebration was further heightened by performances from renowned Fuji music icon, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 d Ultimate. He serenaded the crowd with hit songs and invited the birthday girl and her family on stage for a memorable celebration. London-based actor and musician, Joel Quadri, also rendered captivating entertainment pieces to the delight of the guests.

Distinguished Guests in Attendance

The presence of the Ooni of Ife and his wife, Mariam, added an extra layer of excitement to the event. Other notable attendees included the Iyaloja General of Lagos, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo; various dignitaries and socialites like Raliat Anako-Abdulsalam, Otunba Abiodun Badejo, Wale Saranda; and royals such as the Son of Oloja Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun.

In a heartwarming speech, the celebrant’s mother, Risikat, lauded her daughter’s compassion and care for her family and friends, wishing her a long and fruitful life. The event was a testament to the love and admiration Anako-Odofin has garnered over the years, setting the tone for the next chapter of her life.