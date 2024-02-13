Americans in South Korea: Adapting to Cultural Differences

American Expats in South Korea: Navigating Cultural Differences and Embracing a New Home

Megan Fry's Journey to South Korea

Meet Megan Fry, a musical theatre teacher from the United States who has found a new home in South Korea. She is one of many American expats who have chosen this East Asian nation for its exceptional healthcare, advanced infrastructure, vibrant festivals, and warm-hearted people. However, the transition hasn't been without its culture shock.

In a series of TikTok videos, Megan shares her experiences of the cultural differences between South Korea and the United States. From hospital visits to clean streets, she highlights five major differences that have caught her attention.

Five Cultural Differences

1. Frequent Hospital Visits

In South Korea, it's common for people to visit hospitals even for minor incidents. According to Megan, this stands in stark contrast to the United States, where individuals might only seek medical attention for more serious health concerns.

2. Lack of Curiosity

Megan notes that Koreans tend not to show curiosity when someone is running frantically. In the United States, she says, bystanders would often ask if the person needed help or if something was wrong.

3. 24/7 Convenience Stores

One surprising difference Megan encountered was the prevalence of unstaffed 24-hour convenience stores in South Korea. With advanced technology and trust among the community, these stores operate smoothly without the need for constant supervision.

4. Scarce Trash Cans and Clean Streets

Despite the scarcity of trash cans on South Korean streets, the country maintains an impressive level of cleanliness. Megan remarks that this contrasts with the abundance of trash receptacles in the United States.

5. No Tipping Culture

Unlike the United States, South Korea does not have a tipping culture. Megan explains that service staff are paid a fair wage, and customers are not expected to leave additional gratuity.

Adjusting to Life in South Korea

Although the cost of living in South Korea may not be a bargain, Megan has found that it's possible to live modestly and enjoy the country's delicious cuisine at reasonable prices. As she continues to navigate the cultural nuances of her new home, Megan plans to create a 'part two' video discussing more differences between South Korea and the United States.

In South Korea, American expats like Megan Fry are not only discovering a new way of life but also contributing to the rich tapestry of this diverse and welcoming nation.