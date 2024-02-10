American Heart Month 2024: Monitoring Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, and Blood Sugar Levels

This February, American Heart Month underscores the urgency of monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, as heart disease claims a life every 33 seconds in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports cardiovascular disease as the nation's leading cause of death, with high blood pressure, obesity, and smoking among the key risk factors.

The Pulse of the Nation: Blood Pressure

Blood pressure readings consist of two measurements: systolic and diastolic pressures. While both are essential, systolic pressure, which represents the force exerted on artery walls when the heart beats, is more indicative of stroke and heart disease risk, especially in individuals aged 50 and older.

Normal blood pressure falls below 120/80 mm Hg. Elevated blood pressure ranges from 120/80 to 129/89 mm Hg, and lifestyle changes are recommended for those within this range or diagnosed with hypertension. In an interview, Dr. Ferguson, site medical director at Neighborhood Health Center, encourages individuals to understand their risk factors and take steps to protect their hearts.

Cholesterol and Triglycerides: The Silent Risks

Cholesterol levels, particularly LDL, or "bad" cholesterol, are closely linked to the risk of heart attack and stroke. Triglycerides, another type of fat in the blood, should be kept below 150 mg/dL. Regular screenings and maintaining cholesterol levels below 100 mg/dl for individuals without heart issues and below 70 mg/dl or even 55 mg/dl for those with a history of coronary artery disease or prior heart attack is crucial, according to Christopher Cannon, MD.

Blood Sugar Levels: The Prediabetes Predicament

An A1c blood test measures average blood sugar levels over three months and can indicate prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes. These conditions increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. This American Heart Month, the American Heart Association recognizes a newly named heart-related syndrome called Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) syndrome, which describes a mix of related health issues, including cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

Across all stages of CKM syndrome, lifestyle changes, such as monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, should be a priority to manage and reduce the risks associated with this syndrome. In honor of American Heart Month, researchers from Mass General Brigham share their insights on improving heart health.

I-Min Lee, MD, ScD, suggests regular physical activity to improve cardiovascular health, sleep, weight, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels. J. Sawalla Guseh, MD, encourages weekend exercise with a goal of at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity per week. Amy Sarma, MD, MHS, highlights the importance of a heart-healthy lifestyle and regular screening for patients with high blood pressure during pregnancy.

Michael C. Honigberg, MD, MPP, advocates for a plant-forward Mediterranean-style diet and regular aerobic exercise to prevent the development of cardiovascular risk factors. Brittany Weber, MD, PhD, discusses the role of inflammation in heart health. As American Heart Month continues, these experts remind us that small lifestyle changes can significantly impact heart health.

This February, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has launched initiatives such as the Community Team-Based Care program, focusing on blood pressure monitoring and medication adherence counseling for adult patients with hypertension in ten counties. The AR WISEWOMAN program offers comprehensive screenings and interventions to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured women aged 35-64 in 12 counties to promote heart-healthy lifestyles.

The ADH recommends maintaining a healthy lifestyle, controlling and preventing risk factors, and regular monitoring of blood pressure and cholesterol levels to prevent heart disease. This American Heart Month, the emphasis on monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of heart health and the role individuals play in protecting it.