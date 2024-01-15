Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Unbelievable Discounts on Beauty and Makeup Products

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale of 2024, which started on January 13 and concludes on January 18, is a golden opportunity for beauty and makeup enthusiasts. Shoppers can avail substantial discounts on an extensive range of beauty and makeup products, making it an ideal time to replenish their beauty arsenal. The sale encompasses skincare items such as face washes, creams, moisturizers, scrubs, serums, sunscreens, sheet masks, and toners. It also includes a host of hair care products like shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, serums, hair colors, wax, and gels.

Deluge of discounts on makeup essentials

The sale is not just limited to skincare and hair care items. It also features makeup essentials that form the backbone of any beauty kit. Eyeshadows, eyeliners, kajal, mascaras, lipsticks, glosses, makeup palettes, foundations, and tints are all part of the sale. Beyond makeup and skincare, bath and body products like lotions, shower gels, scrubs, oils, perfumes, and deodorants are available at discounted prices.

Up to 70% off during the sale

Customers can find up to 60% off on skincare, hair care, and luxury beauty products. Those focusing on revamping their makeup collection can avail up to 70% off on makeup and beauty items. There’s also up to 60% off on fragrances and bath products. These deals, however, are available for a limited time, and the prices are subject to change based on Amazon’s offerings.

Unprecedented sale coincides with Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale

It’s interesting to note that Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale overlaps with Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale which commenced on January 14. Both e-commerce giants are offering a plethora of items, including electronic gadgets, at discounted rates. Shoppers also have the chance to enjoy additional bank and other miscellaneous offers to further lower the costs. This unprecedented sale period thus provides a unique opportunity for consumers to maximize their savings while shopping for their favorite products.