Amazon Unveils Hidden Spring Home Decor Finds: Chic Items from $10

If you're on the lookout for fun pieces for a home refresh, let us put this new Amazon spring decor curation on your radar. Amazon quietly dropped a section that's packed with unique home decor for a seasonal revamp — and prices start at just $10. Whether you're looking for playful candles to put on display or a boho rug to anchor a room, you can shop the curation for all kinds of home decor inspo. We made things easy and plucked out our favorite picks. Even better, a handful of our top products are on sale for up to 50 percent off right now.

Bubble Candles: A Fragrant Deal

Starting with the best deal, these bubble candles are currently going for $5 apiece. Made of soy wax, the cube candles have a floral scent. You can take your pick from sets of two that include a white candle and one with a solid hue, including pastels like blue and yellow that are ideal for spring. More than 2,000 customers have given the candles a five-star rating, with users raving that they "smell amazing." Some shoppers use them just as decor, and at least one wrote, "These candles are so cute that I haven't had the heart to light them up."

Boho Rugs & Rustic Vases: Statement Pieces

If you want to pull together a room with a statement piece, opt for this boho rug while it's on sale. It's got a modern pattern with half moon shapes in warm neutrals that brighten up any space. Plus, it's made of a durable material that's designed to hold up in areas that get a lot of foot traffic. A breeze to clean, the rug is also machine washable. Shoppers who've awarded it a perfect rating appreciate that it's "incredibly soft" and "comfortable to walk on." We're also eyeing this rustic ceramic pitcher vase with a handle and textured finish. The versatile piece looks great on a mantle, a bookshelf, or as a dining table centerpiece. You can leave it empty or add in some faux greenery or dried flowers that nod to the season. One reviewer compared it to "high-end clay products" and wrote, "I've gotten so many compliments on it." Another shared that the "beautiful" vase came in "secure" packaging.

Explore More Unique Finds

Keep scrolling to check out more unique home decor finds for spring, then head to Amazon to shop the full curation. From plush towels and duvet covers to high-tech vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is not limited to decor alone. Luxury home products, DIY wedding essentials, and garden upgrades are also available at up to 35% off. This season, whether you're sprucing up your living space or preparing for a spring wedding, Amazon's hidden section offers something for everyone's taste and budget.