en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Amazon Offers Affordable Wearable Blanket for Winter Comfort

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Amazon Offers Affordable Wearable Blanket for Winter Comfort

As winter’s chill takes hold, Amazon is offering a solution that promises warmth and comfort without the hefty price tag. The eCommerce giant is offering the C hello cloud Oversized Hoodie Blanket, a well-received wearable blanket that is fast becoming a popular alternative to expensive heating and pricier brands like Oodie. The product promises comfort and warmth in the cold months, all under £20.

A Budget-Friendly Alternative

The C hello cloud Oversized Hoodie Blanket is touted as a budget-friendly alternative to the £80 Oodie, a popular oversized hoodie blanket. Shoppers are drawn to its affordability without compromising on comfort and warmth. In fact, customers have praised the hoodie blanket for its fluffiness, warmth, and quality. One buyer noted how it is a great companion for staying warm while working from home.

Features and Design

The product features a super soft sherpa lining and a cotton velvet exterior, designed to be a reversible one-piece. The oversized, unisex design includes long sleeves and a hood for added warmth. It comes in a variety of colors, including grey, red, pink, navy blue, black, and purple, catering to a wide range of aesthetic preferences.

Convenience and Sustainability

The product is vacuum packed for delivery and machine washable, making it a convenient and sustainable choice. Users can enjoy the product’s warmth and comfort and easily maintain its cleanliness. The product’s popularity has soared, with over 10,000 sold in the past month, and customers describing it as ‘amazing value’.

As the winter months roll in, the C hello cloud Oversized Hoodie Blanket offers a warming embrace without straining the wallet, proving that comfort and warmth need not come at a high cost.

0
Fashion Lifestyle Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Look's Budget-friendly, Vegan Boots Win High Praise from Shoppers

By María Alejandra Trujillo

JC-T to Elevate Michael Kors' Presence as Greater China Brand Ambassador

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Søren Hedegaard, Crown Princess Mary's Hairstylist, Announces Retirement

By Wojciech Zylm

World Designer Forum Celebrates Fusion of Indian Heritage and Modern Fashion at National Designer Awards 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Rise of 'Pre-Loved' South Asian Attire in Weddings: A Shift Toward ...
@Asia · 14 mins
The Rise of 'Pre-Loved' South Asian Attire in Weddings: A Shift Toward ...
heart comment 0
Tesco’s New Bodysuits Echo Kim Kardashian’s Skims Line

By BNN Correspondents

Tesco's New Bodysuits Echo Kim Kardashian's Skims Line
Kareena and Saif’s Swiss Vacation: A Blend of Charm and Excitement

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kareena and Saif's Swiss Vacation: A Blend of Charm and Excitement
Generative AI Poised to Revolutionize Beauty and Fashion: Perfect Corp. Report

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Generative AI Poised to Revolutionize Beauty and Fashion: Perfect Corp. Report
Divi Vadthya Enthralls Fans with Workout Photos; Set to Star in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’

By Rafia Tasleem

Divi Vadthya Enthralls Fans with Workout Photos; Set to Star in 'Pushpa: The Rule'
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare
10 seconds
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
23 seconds
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
41 seconds
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
51 seconds
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
1 min
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
1 min
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
1 min
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
1 min
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
2 mins
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app