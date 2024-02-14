Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: A Literary and Cultural Extravaganza in Dhaka

An unprecedented literary and cultural celebration is underway in Dhaka, as the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2024 seamlessly merges Saraswati Puja, Valentine's Day, and the advent of Falgun. The annual book fair, a cornerstone of Bangladesh's literary scene, has transformed into a vibrant spectacle of color, fragrance, and knowledge.

A Festival of Knowledge and Culture

As the sun sets on Dhaka, the city's Bangla Academy grounds come alive with the energy of thousands of visitors eager to immerse themselves in the world of books. This year, the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela takes on an exceptional charm, as it coincides with Saraswati Puja and Valentine's Day, making it a triple celebration of culture, knowledge, and love.

Monira, a first-time visitor to the fair, was captivated by the atmosphere. "The scent of flowers, the sound of laughter, and the sight of so many books—it's overwhelming in the best possible way," she shared. Raihan, another attendee, echoed her sentiments: "I come here every year, but this time, it feels even more special. The combination of Saraswati Puja, Valentine's Day, and the book fair is truly magical."

Navigating the Fair: Metro Rail and Security Measures

With the increased footfall at the event, the city's metro rail service has become an invaluable resource for attendees. Sabuj Sarker, a regular metro rail commuter, expressed his appreciation for the service: "The metro rail has made it so much easier for me to reach the fair. I can avoid the traffic and get there quickly."

As the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela continues to draw visitors, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced extensive security measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Key features of the security plan include:

Deployment of various security protocols , including mandatory vaccinations for participants and visitors carrying vaccination cards

, including mandatory vaccinations for participants and visitors carrying vaccination cards Entry points managed by trained personnel and equipped with CCTV monitoring

managed by trained personnel and equipped with CCTV monitoring Patrolling units to maintain order and respond to any incidents

to maintain order and respond to any incidents Provisions for visitor comfort and well-being, such as seating areas, restrooms, and first-aid stations

A Mixed Bag for Publishers

This year's Amar Ekushey Boi Mela has seen the release of 91 new books, including Mohammad Mufazzal's much-anticipated novel 'Chaashabhushar Sontan'. Publishers, however, have reported mixed reactions to the event. While some have seen higher sales, others noted that genuine book buyers often avoid the busiest days.

Amid the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair is open from 2 PM to 9 PM daily, with special arrangements on holidays. Vaccination cards and masks are mandatory for entry, and visitors are encouraged to follow all health guidelines. In light of the pandemic's impact on the publishing industry, publishers have requested an extension of the fair until 17 March to help mitigate losses incurred during this challenging time.

As the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2024 draws to a close, it leaves behind a lasting impression of a city united in its love for knowledge, culture, and the written word. In a time when the world is increasingly interconnected, this unique celebration serves as a reminder of the power of literature to transcend boundaries and bring people together.