Amanda Bynes: From Podcast Cancellation to Winter Getaway

Former child star and actress Amanda Bynes took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her recent winter retreat at Mammoth Mountain, California. The 37-year-old appeared in high spirits, bundled up against the winter chill in a cozy black jacket with a fur collar, paired with an electric blue head scarf that stood out against the snowy backdrop.

From Beverly Hills to Mammoth Mountain

Prior to embarking on her winter getaway, Bynes was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills. The actress kept a casual profile, dressed in comfortable attire and vaping while going about her daily routine. The contrast between the laid-back Beverly Hills scene and the snowy mountain peaks of Mammoth Mountain painted a diverse picture of Bynes’ life.

A Glimpse into Bynes’ Winter Retreat

On her Instagram, Bynes offered a visual journey of her winter experience. Among the shared images were a candid shot of her and a friend, a close-up of her legs against the snow-covered road, a refreshing iced coffee, and her male friends walking in the cold. The former actress also provided a pre-trip sneak peek into her packing process for the snowy escape, adding a personalized touch to her social media narrative.

(Read Also: Albanian Sports Stars Shine Bright at ‘Yjet e Sportit 2022-2023’ Gala)

The End of a Podcast Journey

In a surprising turn of events, Amanda Bynes recently announced the termination of her podcast series, ‘Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast‘, which was first aired on Spotify on December 8. Despite enjoying initial success, Bynes candidly shared the challenges she faced with the project, such as difficulties in booking guests, and expressed her desire to venture into a new career path. The actress-turned-podcaster revealed her interest in pursuing a career as a manicurist, marking a significant shift from her previous endeavors.

The announcement of the podcast’s cancellation coincided with Bynes experimenting with her hair color. With a seemingly spontaneous decision, she switched from jet black to blonde within a 24-hour period, adding an element of surprise and intrigue to her public persona.

(Read Also: Contact Lenses Offer Viable Vision Correction Option for Children says CDC)