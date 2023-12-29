en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Amanda Bynes: From Podcast Cancellation to Winter Getaway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:10 am EST
Amanda Bynes: From Podcast Cancellation to Winter Getaway

Former child star and actress Amanda Bynes took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her recent winter retreat at Mammoth Mountain, California. The 37-year-old appeared in high spirits, bundled up against the winter chill in a cozy black jacket with a fur collar, paired with an electric blue head scarf that stood out against the snowy backdrop.

From Beverly Hills to Mammoth Mountain

Prior to embarking on her winter getaway, Bynes was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills. The actress kept a casual profile, dressed in comfortable attire and vaping while going about her daily routine. The contrast between the laid-back Beverly Hills scene and the snowy mountain peaks of Mammoth Mountain painted a diverse picture of Bynes’ life.

A Glimpse into Bynes’ Winter Retreat

On her Instagram, Bynes offered a visual journey of her winter experience. Among the shared images were a candid shot of her and a friend, a close-up of her legs against the snow-covered road, a refreshing iced coffee, and her male friends walking in the cold. The former actress also provided a pre-trip sneak peek into her packing process for the snowy escape, adding a personalized touch to her social media narrative.

(Read Also: Albanian Sports Stars Shine Bright at ‘Yjet e Sportit 2022-2023’ Gala)

The End of a Podcast Journey

In a surprising turn of events, Amanda Bynes recently announced the termination of her podcast series, ‘Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast‘, which was first aired on Spotify on December 8. Despite enjoying initial success, Bynes candidly shared the challenges she faced with the project, such as difficulties in booking guests, and expressed her desire to venture into a new career path. The actress-turned-podcaster revealed her interest in pursuing a career as a manicurist, marking a significant shift from her previous endeavors.

The announcement of the podcast’s cancellation coincided with Bynes experimenting with her hair color. With a seemingly spontaneous decision, she switched from jet black to blonde within a 24-hour period, adding an element of surprise and intrigue to her public persona.

(Read Also: Contact Lenses Offer Viable Vision Correction Option for Children says CDC)

0
Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Disney Fanatic Shay Spence Highlights Worst Foods at Disney World on TikTok

By Shivani Chauhan

From Roommates to Mountain-Top Brides: The Adventurous Wedding of Crystal and Alicia Blakely

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Halloween Parade of Creativity: A Showcase of Ingenious Costumes

By Safak Costu

Navigating Post-Holiday Financial Stress: Expert Advice to Regain Control

By Safak Costu

Six Hot Beverages to Warm Up Your Winter and Boost Health ...
@Food · 7 mins
Six Hot Beverages to Warm Up Your Winter and Boost Health ...
heart comment 0
Mariah Carey Commands Private Shopping Experience at Gucci Amid Breakup News

By BNN Correspondents

Mariah Carey Commands Private Shopping Experience at Gucci Amid Breakup News
Emma Watson’s Family Launches Unique Gin Enterprise: Renais

By Saboor Bayat

Emma Watson's Family Launches Unique Gin Enterprise: Renais
Exploring the Rise of ‘Dual Income No Kids’ Trend among American Adults

By Quadri Adejumo

Exploring the Rise of 'Dual Income No Kids' Trend among American Adults
Expert Tips for Relaxation and Well-being in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Expert Tips for Relaxation and Well-being in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA
1 min
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA
AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection
2 mins
AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection
President Milei's End-of-Year Message: A Call for Reforms Amid Upcoming Challenges
2 mins
President Milei's End-of-Year Message: A Call for Reforms Amid Upcoming Challenges
Crucial NHL Matchup: Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning
2 mins
Crucial NHL Matchup: Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning
The UK's 2024 Election Season: A Glimpse into Potential Strategies
2 mins
The UK's 2024 Election Season: A Glimpse into Potential Strategies
Two-Year-Old Amelia Pepper Defies Odds Despite Rare Genetic Condition
3 mins
Two-Year-Old Amelia Pepper Defies Odds Despite Rare Genetic Condition
Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
3 mins
Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
An Urgent Call to Action: Combating the Global Dengue Outbreak
4 mins
An Urgent Call to Action: Combating the Global Dengue Outbreak
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
5 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
5 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app