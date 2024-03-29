Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin Host Star-Studded Iftar Party: Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui Among Guests

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin recently threw an iftar party at their home, bringing together close friends from the entertainment industry for a night of celebration and camaraderie. The event, held on March 29, was a gathering of stars, including Shehnaaz Gill and Munawar Faruqui, showcasing the couple's strong connections within the industry. Goni's recent trip to Mecca and his plans for Umrah in 2024 added a spiritual dimension to the celebration, reflecting his deep personal faith.

Inside the Star-Studded Gathering

The iftar party was meticulously organized by Aly and Jasmine,