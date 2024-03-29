Subscribe

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin Host Star-Studded Iftar Party: Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui Among Guests

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin recently hosted an iftar party, merging faith and friendship with the entertainment industry's glitterati.

Rafia Tasleem
Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin recently threw an iftar party at their home, bringing together close friends from the entertainment industry for a night of celebration and camaraderie. The event, held on March 29, was a gathering of stars, including Shehnaaz Gill and Munawar Faruqui, showcasing the couple's strong connections within the industry. Goni's recent trip to Mecca and his plans for Umrah in 2024 added a spiritual dimension to the celebration, reflecting his deep personal faith.

Inside the Star-Studded Gathering

The iftar party was meticulously organized by Aly and Jasmine,

