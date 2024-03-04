Alona Hotel's Sparkling Wedding Fayre: Fashion Show, Exhibitors, and Prizes Await in Strathclyde

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Strathclyde Country Park, the Alona Hotel is gearing up to host a dazzling wedding fayre, complete with a stylish fashion show and a wide array of exhibitors on Sunday, March 24. This event promises to be a haven for soon-to-be-wed couples, providing everything from trendsetting bridal wear to essential wedding planning advice, all under one roof.

From 12.30pm to 3.30pm, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the world of wedding planning, greeted with a glass of fizz and canapes upon arrival. The highlight of the fayre, a fashion show by Donna Marie Bridal at 1.30pm, will unveil the latest bridal party designs, setting the stage for a day filled with elegance and inspiration.

Adding to the excitement, the fayre will feature a raffle with enticing wedding-themed prizes, including an overnight stay in the Alona Hotel's newly refurbished honeymoon suite. Various areas of the hotel will be dressed to impress, offering guests a glimpse into how their wedding day could look amidst such beautiful settings.

Meet the Experts

Robert Graham, the General Manager of the Alona Hotel, emphasizes the fayre's role as a source of inspiration, highlighting the presence of leading suppliers in the industry. From cake designers and florists to celebrants and unconventional entertainment options like singing waiters, the event is a treasure trove of ideas and services aimed at personalizing the big day. Graham particularly recommends the fashion show for those keen on incorporating this season's latest trends into their wedding attire.

A Venue for All Occasions

The Alona Hotel, nestled within the scenic Strathclyde Country Park in Lanarkshire, is not only an ideal spot for wedding festivities but also caters to a variety of events. Whether it's a birthday, baby shower, special anniversary, or corporate event, the hotel's versatile spaces and the hospitable ambiance of The Glasshouse restaurant and bar ensure memorable experiences. The restaurant, with its custom-built atrium overlooking the loch, offers guests a unique dining experience, further enhancing the appeal of the Alona Hotel as a premier event location.

Plan Your Visit

For those interested in attending the wedding fayre, further details are available on the Alona Hotel's official website. This event is a golden opportunity for brides-to-be, grooms, and their loved ones to connect with experts, gather valuable insights, and take a significant step toward organizing their dream wedding. With free entry, a lineup of exceptional exhibitors, and a chance to win fabulous prizes, the Alona Hotel's wedding fayre is poised to be a highlight in the wedding industry calendar this spring.

As the date approaches, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a thoroughly enchanting day for couples embarking on their journey to marital bliss. Beyond the immediate excitement and festivity, the fayre stands as a testament to the Alona Hotel's commitment to excellence in hosting and planning, setting a high standard for wedding events in Lanarkshire and beyond.