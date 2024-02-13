All Abilities Paddle Launch: A New Era of Inclusivity in Mandurah, Western Australia

A new era of inclusivity dawns in Mandurah, Western Australia, as the All Abilities Paddle Launch platform makes its debut at Riverside Gardens in Greenfields. Officially opened on February 13, 2024, this innovative facility is one of the first of its kind in the region, offering individuals with physical disabilities a seamless and enjoyable water-based recreational experience.

Advertisment

Revolutionary Features for Unprecedented Accessibility

The All Abilities Paddle Launch boasts custom boat ramps and specialized seating, designed to facilitate effortless transitions from wheelchairs to canoes. This accessible platform is the result of meticulous planning and engineering, ensuring that users of all abilities can safely and comfortably enjoy the beauty of the Peel-Harvey Estuary.

Peel-Harvey Estuary Trails Project: A Beacon of Inclusive Recreation

Advertisment

The All Abilities Paddle Launch is an integral part of the City of Mandurah's Peel-Harvey Estuary Trails project. With a generous $1.2 million in state funding, the initiative aims to develop dedicated trails around the Peel-Harvey Estuary, promoting recreation, tourism, and events. The state government has allocated $400,000 for a paddle trail network and $800,000 for outdoor recreational infrastructure, which includes a 30km trail and improvements to the Lake Clifton Thrombolites visitor experience.

A Chain of Accessible Launch Sites

In addition to the All Abilities Paddle Launch at Riverside Gardens, the Mandurah area has seen upgrades to other paddle launch sites. Novara Foreshore and Dawesville have received new stairs, handrails, shelters, and seating, making it easier for everyone to access and enjoy the waterways. These improvements are part of a larger effort to create an interconnected network of accessible launch sites, promoting an active and inclusive community.

With the All Abilities Paddle Launch, individuals with physical disabilities can now experiencethe joy and freedom of paddling on the picturesque Peel-Harvey Estuary. This groundbreaking facility not only enhances the region's recreational offerings but also reaffirms Mandurah's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all.

Today, February 13, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the journey towards equal opportunities for water-based recreation in Western Australia. The All Abilities Paddle Launch stands as a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration, opening new doors for individuals with physical disabilities and fostering a more inclusive community.