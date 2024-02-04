Alex Jones Teases Third Cotton Traders Edit and Shares Glimpse of Daughter Annie

Alex Jones, the well-known face of The One Show, offered her Instagram followers a rare insight into her personal life, unveiling a sneak peek of her daughter Annie, born in August 2021. This came during an announcement of her forthcoming third clothing edit with Cotton Traders, set to launch on February 5.

Busy Sunday and The Pink Blazer

From the comfort of her car, and stylishly attired in a pink blazer, Jones shared snippets of her bustling Sunday. The day was packed with a rugby match, two parties, and a last-minute dash to the store when she realized she had run out of tea bags. The presenter drew attention to her pink jacket, a highlight from her upcoming spring edit with Cotton Traders. She described the jacket as unlined and perfect for the season, though she conceded it was still a bit nippy.

A Glimpse of Daughter Annie and Cotton Traders Edit

Amidst the chatter, viewers caught a glimpse of her two-year-old daughter, Annie, nestled in her child seat. The toddler looked weary, reflecting the day's packed schedule. Jones, with her characteristic humour, mentioned that the edit, unfortunately, does not include the Spider-Man watch she discovered in her car.

Personal Life and Professional Success

Alongside Annie, Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson are parents to two sons, Teddy and Kit. Jones generally prefers to keep her children away from the social media spotlight, making this sneak peek a rare treat for her followers. Her previous collaboration with Cotton Traders, her second edit, was a hit among customers, cementing her place not just as a successful presenter but also as a fashion influencer. Meanwhile, The One Show continues to broadcast on weekdays at 7 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with Jones at its helm.