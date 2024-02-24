Alcester's Cherry Trees Care Home Invites Community to Festival Day with Music, Therapy Horse, and More

In the heart of Alcester, a small town renowned for its community spirit and picturesque landscapes, Cherry Trees Care Home is setting the stage for an event that promises to weave together the threads of entertainment, companionship, and care into a vibrant tapestry. On a bright Saturday morning, July 8, from 10:30am to 4pm, the doors of this well-regarded care facility, operated by Barchester Healthcare, will swing open to welcome both familiar faces and new visitors for an open day festival unlike any other.

A Day of Celebration and Connection

The festival is set to feature an array of activities designed to delight guests of all ages. At the heart of the culinary offerings are the homemade cream cakes, lovingly prepared by the home's Head Chef, promising to be a treat for the taste buds. Yet, the day offers more than just sweet delights. The event schedule includes a performance by Phoebe Ambridge and Silver Belles Music at 11am, ensuring the morning air is filled with melodies. As the day unfolds, soprano Victoria Wilson will take the stage at 2:30pm, adding a touch of elegance and grace with her voice. Between these musical bookends, guests will have the unique opportunity to meet Alfie the Therapy Horse, who will be visiting from 2pm to 3pm. This gentle giant is more than just an attraction; he embodies the therapeutic connection between humans and animals, a subject of increasing interest in gerontological research.

More Than Just an Open Day

Debbie Osborne, General Manager of Cherry Trees, emphasizes that the festival is an "excellent opportunity" for guests to explore the facilities, meet the dedicated team, and learn about the support available in this homely and friendly environment. Beyond the entertainment and culinary delights, the open day aims to foster a deeper connection between the care home and the Alcester community. It's a testament to the home's commitment to not just care for its residents but to actively involve them in the wider community, promoting inclusivity and understanding.

The Role of Therapy Animals in Care

Alfie the Therapy Horse's visit is more than a novelty; it's a highlight that underscores the importance of therapy animals in enhancing the well-being of care home residents. Recent studies have shown that therapy animals can significantly increase physical activity and improve the quality of life for older adults. The presence of animals like Alfie not only brings joy and comfort but can also serve as a powerful motivator for residents to engage in physical activities, fostering a sense of purpose and companionship.

As Cherry Trees Care Home prepares to open its doors for this special day, it's clear that the event is more than just an open house; it's a celebration of community, care, and the connections that enrich our lives. Whether it's through the sweetness of a cream cake, the melody of a soprano's voice, or the gentle nuzzle of a therapy horse, the festival at Cherry Trees promises to be a day where memories are made and the bonds of community are strengthened.