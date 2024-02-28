Albany's Iconic Women's Run Rebrands: Delightful Run for Women, Powered by Sara Lee

ALBANY, N.Y. -- In a significant rebranding move, the Freihofer's Run for Women has transitioned to The Delightful Run for Women, Presented by Sara Lee Bread, marking a new chapter in the event's storied history since 1979. Scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m., the event continues its legacy of promoting women's empowerment, community, and health, with registration now open to participants eager to be part of this transformative journey.

Empowerment Through Every Step

The Delightful Run for Women not only retains its core focus on female empowerment and community engagement but also introduces a Training Challenge starting March 18. This initiative, priced at $55, includes a custom performance shirt and a one-month YMCA membership, offering a structured preparation path for both new and returning participants. Event Director Kristen Hislop emphasizes the program's growth and its alignment with the event's upcoming 50th anniversary, showcasing the adaptability and enduring appeal of this annual running event.

Sara Lee's Commitment to Health and Empowerment

Aligning with the event’s goals, Sara Lee Delightful Bread's involvement as the presenting sponsor underscores a shared commitment to women's empowerment and healthy living. Senior Associate Brand Manager Allison Lajeunesse expressed excitement about joining the Run for Women in its 46th year, highlighting the run's significant impact and its role in promoting healthy lifestyle choices among women. This partnership aims to bring additional growth and visibility to the event, further amplifying its message of empowerment and community engagement.

A Tradition of Community and Health

The inclusion of the Capital Kids 3K on the same day as the main event underscores the organizers' commitment to fostering a sense of community and encouraging healthy habits from a young age. This aspect of the event, coupled with the new Training Challenge, offers a comprehensive approach to preparation and participation, catering to a wide range of fitness levels and preferences. As the Delightful Run for Women, Presented by Sara Lee Bread, enters its 46th year, it continues to serve as a beacon of empowerment, health, and community engagement in downtown Albany.

As this venerable event embarks on its new chapter under the Delightful Run for Women banner, its enduring legacy of empowerment, health, and community engagement remains a shining example of how tradition and innovation can blend to create a dynamic and inclusive experience. With the support of Sara Lee Delightful Bread and the introduction of the Training Challenge, the event is poised for continued growth, bringing together women of all ages to celebrate strength, resilience, and the pursuit of health and wellness.