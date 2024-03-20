Alanna Panday & Ivor McCray Reveal Baby Boy On The Way In Heartwarming Video

Ananya Panday's cousin, YouTuber Alanna Panday, and her photographer-husband Ivor McCray have recently taken to social media to share an intimate glimpse into their lives, revealing the gender of their upcoming baby through a touching video. The couple, who tied the knot in a grand Mumbai ceremony last March and currently reside in the US, expressed their joy and excitement for the new addition to their family, a baby boy.

Emotional Gender Reveal

Alanna and Ivor, both clad in white, showcased their ecstatic reaction in a gender reveal video where they cut into a cake inscribed with 'baby,' unveiling a light blue sponge representing a boy. The reveal was met with laughter and affection, marking a memorable moment in their journey to parenthood. This announcement follows a series of posts by Alanna, documenting her pregnancy journey and the anticipation surrounding the baby's gender, culminating in a celebratory picnic-themed gender reveal party.

Support and Celebration

The couple's announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and fans alike. Following their initial pregnancy announcement in February 2024, figures from the entertainment industry, including Anusha Dandekar and Bhavana Pandey, have extended their congratulations. Alanna's active sharing of her pregnancy milestones on social media has not only kept her followers engaged but has also highlighted the couple's excitement and readiness for their new role as parents.

Anticipation Builds

As the expected due date draws near, Alanna continues to share updates, including stunning maternity photoshoots and public appearances, showcasing her evolving journey and the couple's joyous anticipation of their baby boy. Their recent participation in a Prime Video event in Mumbai, where Alanna flaunted her baby bump, underscores their commitment to embracing this new chapter in their lives publicly and with grace.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's journey towards parenthood has captured the hearts of many, symbolizing a new beginning filled with love, laughter, and the promise of new life. As they prepare to welcome their son, their story serves as a beacon of joy and familial bonds, eagerly watched by fans and well-wishers around the world.