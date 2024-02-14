Alan Witt Honored with 2023 First Citizen Award for Exceptional Community and Business Contributions

Alan Witt, the dean of Christopher Newport University's Luter School of Business, has been named the recipient of the 2023 First Citizen Award by the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. This esteemed recognition honors Witt's exceptional contributions to the community and business sector.

Advertisment

A Lifetime of Service

Witt, who has devoted 50 years to serving the community, is renowned for his ardor towards the area and its economic growth potential. His impressive resume includes serving as the CEO of PBMares for four decades and playing a significant role in the development of City Center in Newport News. Moreover, Witt has held numerous community service positions, leaving an indelible mark on the region.

Navigating the Business Landscape

Advertisment

During his illustrious business career, Witt has witnessed and weathered significant changes, such as the advent of personal computers, the cloud, and the internet. As he looks towards the future, Witt is excited about the potential of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT. He views these technologies as revolutionary tools that can enhance work rather than replace it.

Harnessing the Power of AI

When asked about the future of business and the role of AI, Witt expressed his belief that these technologies should be embraced and utilized as tools to augment human capabilities. By doing so, businesses can unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth.

Advertisment

Witt's contributions to the community and business sector have been nothing short of remarkable. His forward-thinking approach, dedication to service, and ability to navigate the ever-changing business landscape have earned him the well-deserved title of the 2023 First Citizen Award recipient.

In conclusion, Alan Witt's journey serves as a testament to the power of community involvement, business acumen, and embracing new technologies. His life's work and commitment to the betterment of the Virginia Peninsula are an inspiration to all.