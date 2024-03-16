Al Balad's Ramadan 2024 Festivities: Cultural Riches and Traditional Celebrations

The historic district of Al Balad is alive with cultural festivities and traditional celebrations for Ramadan 2024, under the auspices of the Saudi Ministry of Culture's Ramadan Season. This event underscores the importance of Ramadan in fostering spiritual contemplation, community bonding, and a celebration of the city's unique heritage and hospitality.

Reviving Tradition and Community Spirit

Spanning across 30 activation zones, the Ramadan Season in Al Balad offers a plethora of activities ranging from traditional food stalls, performances, workshops, to cultural exhibitions, ensuring an engaging experience for all visitors. At the Bab Al Balad entrance, guests are greeted with traditional Saudi coffee and folklore dance performances, setting the tone for a journey through the district's rich cultural tapestry. Live demonstrations by artisans, such as the esteemed shoemakers and skilled miswak craftsmen, offer a glimpse into the city's vibrant craft traditions. Currency collector Saeed Al Ghamdi and jewelry designer Hanan Aljarwani are among the locals contributing to the festive atmosphere with their unique displays and workshops.

Innovative Products and Traditional Crafts

The bazaars of Al Balad are a treasure trove of traditional and innovative products. Ibrahim Jaafar introduces visitors to modern miswak products, emphasizing the cultural and religious significance of this traditional tooth cleaning stick. Meanwhile, Hussein Al Abdali, a longstanding miswak craftsman, expresses gratitude for the platform provided by the Ministry of Culture, allowing him to share the medical benefits of miswak made from arak tree roots. The variety of goods available at the bazaars, from traditional attire to fragrances and toys, reflects the rich diversity of Saudi culture and heritage.

Engaging Activities and Culinary Delights

Aside from shopping, visitors can participate in diverse workshops offered by entities like the Modern Art Training Center, where they can engage in art sessions, candle making, and even create their own perfumes. The culinary aspect of Ramadan in Al Balad is also highlighted, with traditional drinks like sobia and unique treats like labania ice cream drawing crowds. Abdul Hameed Shalabi's Sobia Bar and other culinary ventures emphasize the importance of preserving Hijazi traditions while inviting visitors to explore the flavors of Ramadan.