Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Celebrate Love, Laughter on Date Night After Two Decades

Stepping away from the hustle of promoting his latest flick, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bollywood's beloved Akshay Kumar recently enjoyed a romantic date night with his wife of over twenty years, Twinkle Khanna. The duo, who first met on the sets of their films International Khiladi (1999) and Zulmi (1999), tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on January 17, 2001, and since then, have been giving us major couple goals.
Decades of Laughter and Love
Twinkle Khanna, an established author and former actress, shared a glimpse of their adorable date night on Instagram, capturing hearts with a selfie alongside her husband. Her caption, "After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on a date night," speaks volumes of their enduring love and friendship. The couple's journey from co-stars to life partners and parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara, reflects a beautiful blend of love, respect, and shared traditions.
Rituals and Traditions
Emphasizing the importance of rituals in strengthening bonds, Twinkle shared how they've incorporated the tradition of playing cards, a pastime cherished by Akshay's parents, into their own lives. This small yet significant ritual showcases the depth of their relationship, beyond the glamour and chaos of Bollywood. Twinkle, while juggling her roles as a mother and author, also pursued her Master's in Fiction Writing, adding another feather to her cap as one of India's best-selling female authors.
Continuing Legacy and Love
