Age Well At Home: Pat Lund's Nonprofit Revolutionizes Senior Living in Twin Cities

From humble beginnings to a groundbreaking initiative, Age Well At Home, founded by Pat Lund, has emerged as a beacon of hope and innovation for senior homeowners in the Twin Cities. After decades of service in the nonprofit sector, particularly with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, Lund recognized the urgent need for a program dedicated to assisting seniors in living safely and comfortably in their own homes. This led to the creation of Age Well At Home, an organization that has significantly impacted the lives of elderly residents, particularly those of color, in Minneapolis and St. Paul's East Side, and Rondo neighborhood.

Groundbreaking Beginnings

Age Well At Home's journey began with a simple yet powerful idea: helping seniors age in place with dignity and safety. The initiative grew out of Lund's previous work with A Brush with Kindness, a program that provided critical home repairs and renovations to those in need. Recognizing the specific challenges faced by the aging population, Lund tailored a new approach, focusing on modifications that would enable seniors to navigate their homes more easily, such as installing ramps, stair lifts, and safety rails, as well as making bathroom renovations for enhanced accessibility.

Community Impact and Expansion

The program's success is evident in the testimonials of grateful seniors who can now enjoy their homes without the constant worry of safety hazards. Moreover, Age Well At Home's unique approach, which emphasizes a relational and trauma-informed method to service, sets it apart from other home modification programs. This personalized care, combined with strategic partnerships with local organizations like North Point Health & Wellness Center, has expanded the nonprofit's reach and deepened its impact within the community.

Looking Forward: Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its achievements, Age Well At Home faces the ongoing challenge of meeting the growing demand for senior housing solutions in the Twin Cities. With an aging population and significant racial gaps in homeownership, the need for affordable, safe, and accessible housing for seniors is more pressing than ever. As the organization looks to the future, it continues to seek new partnerships and funding opportunities to enhance its services and support even more seniors in leading comfortable, independent lives in their cherished homes and communities.